A-honor roll
7th – Camden Holscher; Max Sam-Beaulieu; Gabe Schleis; Damien Stump
8th – Thomas Chandonnet; AnnaBelle Hansen; Taryn Hopp; Kruz Kresal; Jayden Nelson; Ziyad Ntifl; Alvin Sam; Rallel Shaughobay; Lexie Stump
9th – Elizabeth Calander; Batiste Gahbow; Mildred Gahbow; Audrey Pederson; Elisabeth Schleis; Ava Rogers
10th – Arianna Cash-Hemann; Isabella Cerrillo; Natalie Coffman; Jada Karlstad; Bella Kruchten; Nigel Ladd; Brianna Nayquonabe; Layne Nelson; Maxwell Patterson; Brooklyn Orazem; Lillian Oyler; June Schleis
11th – Emma Barnett; Chase Calander; Matt Larson; Eric Pederson; Thomas Schleis; Ashley Strang; James Voshell
12th – Abby Biniek; Svea Carlson; Noah Jacobson; Ashley Rogers; Ardel Sam-Ladd; Kaylee Sasker
B-honor roll
7th – Danica Benjamin; Nelly Contreras; Micheal Holmquist; Aubree Jones; Landon Odneal; Silas Sargent
8th – Brynley Harrington; Wesley Harrington; Lilliana Montes; Jayla Shaw; Eva Vang
9th – Brook Cafferty; Eric Harrington; Tony Mitchell; Norah Pittman; MacKenzie Smith
10th – Max Blake; Wayne Cobb; Adam Cotter; Teara Hedin; Mayson Holmquist; Keith King; Lamya Morrison; Kayla Nayquonabe; Ava Oichefske; Ashlynn Skinaway; Damarlo Smith-Gomez
11th – Blad Bastedo; Brandon Kimmons; Brandon Misquedace; Isabelle Bolduc; Gia Sam; Shawsha Shingobe; Robert Tripeny; Tia White
12th – Alex Sam-Ladd; Lauren Smart; Olivia Gray
