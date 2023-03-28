Control of your bladder and bowel health is vital because these two systems play a vital role in storing the body’s waste and eliminating it at the appropriate time.
Did you know that overactive bladder and fecal incontinence are extremely common but not a normal part of aging?
Some symptoms that may interfere with enjoyment of daily living include:
* Uncontrollable urges to go to the bathroom.
* Frequent accidents resulting in wearing pads.
* Getting up multiple times at night.
If you have any of these symptoms, you are not alone. One in six adults has overactive bladder, and one in 12 adults has fecal incontinence.
Learn more now. Join Riverwood Healthcare Center for a free educational event, “Regain Bladder and Bowel Control”, on Tuesday, April 4, 6 to 7 p.m., and learn options for treatment and control.
To register for this virtual seminar, go to www.riverwoodhealthcare.org and click on NEWS & EVENTS, then registration link in posted event news release.
Bladder conditions like incontinence (inability to hold urine or urine leaking) are very treatable. Treatment for bladder problems may include behavioral and lifestyle changes, exercises, medications, surgery, or a combination of these treatments and others.
“Even advanced therapies are minimally invasive and very well tolerated,” explains Dr. Matthew Watson, urologist. “If there’s a bladder or bowel issue that’s bothering you, don’t let embarrassment prevent you from seeking care right away.”
Riverwood offers urology care from a compassionate and experienced team of experts. The team at Riverwood includes two urologists and surgeons, Dr. Brandon Reynolds and Dr. Matthew Watson; Nurse Practitioner Cindy Hauser; Physician Assistant Elizabeth Lilley; and Nurse Coordinator Amanda Peka.
In addition to urinary bladder issues, the team offers advanced treatments for erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, and prostate health—including removal of prostate tissue due to an enlarged gland causing urinary difficulties using the state-of-the-art HoLEP technique. Dr. Matthew Watson is one of seven urologists in Minnesota to perform the HoLEP procedure, the most advanced laser technique to treat enlarged prostate.
For a urology appointment at Riverwood’s specialty clinic in Aitkin, call 218-927-5566.
