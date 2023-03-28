Dr.Watson_DrReynolds_Aug2022.jpg

The team at Riverwood Healthcare Center includes two urologists and surgeons, Dr. Brandon Reynolds and Dr. Matthew Watson

 Photo provided

Control of your bladder and bowel health is vital because these two systems play a vital role in storing the body’s waste and eliminating it at the appropriate time.

Did you know that overactive bladder and fecal incontinence are extremely common but not a normal part of aging?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.