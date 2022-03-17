Minnesota Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) made the following statement on the Minnesota Consumer Choice of Fuel Act, S.F. 3065, which he authored this legislative session.
This bill comes in response to the California Cars Minnesota directive, which was officially adopted in May 2021 and is set to be enacted in 2025. California Cars Minnesota would require a specific number of electric vehicles to be carried on every car dealership lot.
“The bill I authored this session would prohibit government from banning products based on fuel source. Minnesota is a unique state with equally unique needs, and our laws should be based on the needs of Minnesota residents. Electric vehicles are already gaining ground in the marketplace, so there is no place for an electric vehicle mandate. The California Cars Minnesota mandate lead by Gov. Walz blatantly disregards the needs of Minnesotan citizens, as it is based on California’s air quality regulations. This is an issue I have been working on for nearly four years.
“Whether it be farmers, auto stakeholders, or the everyday consumer, we all should have the freedom to choose our own vehicle to purchase without government intervention and coercion. And the legislation I authored this session would affirm this right and protect consumers from policies that are not beneficial to their wallets or their lifestyles.”
Mathews represents Senate Dist. 15, which includes all of Mille Lacs County plus parts of Benton, Kannabec, Morrison, Sherburne and Wright.
