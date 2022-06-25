The 2022 Session recently closed without the passage of major bills providing tax relief, support for public safety and law enforcement, investments in student-first education proposals, and resources to stabilize our struggling long-term care facilities.
Throughout negotiations, Senate Republicans provided offers that met the terms of the leadership agreement released on May 16, 2022. They were within the budget agreement set, dropped controversial policy items, and were released to the public for review.
“The uptick in violent crimes demonstrates how vital it is to ensure that Minnesotans can once again feel safe in their own communities. However, during negotiations in the final days of the legislative session, Democrats refused to depart from providing public safety money to community nonprofits instead of support for our state’s law enforcement,” said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton).
“Further, the Governor even went as far as stepping into negotiations and stopping agreements from closing. Not only does this undermine the Legislature’s separate powers, but it also demonstrates that Democrats were not interested in passing a deal that would have provided significant support to all Minnesotans. Going forward, I will continue to strongly advocate for policies that keep our communities safe, help Minnesotans afford everyday life, and empower parents and support our students.”
Senate Republicans rolled out an agenda early in the session that focused on public safety, affording life, and empowering parents. The “Right Track” agenda would have put more cops on the streets and retained law enforcement officers. It also included a major tax cut, by cutting the lowest income tax rate nearly in half and fully repealing the tax on Social Security benefits. Finally, the Parent’s Bill of Rights and funding for literacy would have brought more transparency and accountability in schools, while reversing the state’s declining literacy rates with proven, scientific methods of instruction.
The session largely stayed focused on those three issues, but the challenges nursing homes and long-term care centers reached a crisis that could not be ignored. The Senate Republican nursing home rescue package would have provided much needed funding for staff, recruitment, and training.
Democrats delayed renewal of the highly successful reinsurance program until the day before the federal government required passage to approve a waiver for the program, Andrews said. Not passing reinsurance would have led to increased health care costs for people, farmers, and small businesses in the individual insurance market.
Gov. Tim Walz is the only person who can call a special session. At this point, the negotiations on these bills are not as close, and he is unlikely to call a special session unless there is agreement.
However, the session still saw several bipartisan success stories. In addition to UI and frontline worker bonus checks, and the reinsurance extension, the legislature passed a budget bill for veterans which included funding for three vets’ homes, and bonuses for veterans in the War on Terror, Andrews said. The final day of session included a significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Drought relief bill to assist farmers and greater Minnesotans, and major investments in mental health and competency restoration to help students and individuals in crisis get the help they need.
