Senate Republicans recently announced their session priorities, seeking to get Minnesota on the Right Track, said Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The focus of Senate Republicans this session, which began Jan. 31, will be on affording everyday life, reducing crime, and empowering parents.
“Ensuring the safety of our communities is critical. We will focus this session on addressing our state’s rise in crime by providing strong support for law enforcement,” Mathews said. “Additionally, parents play a key role in our children’s education, and we will back the parents. Distance learning has greatly affected our children’s education, and we must work to keep kids in the classroom.” Mathews represents Dist. 15, which includes all of Mille Lac County, in the State Senate.
The state’s projected $7.7 billion surplus will be one of the most discussed items in St. Paul. Following stubborn and record inflation, Senate Republicans are advancing a series of tax cuts targeted at working Minnesotans, families, and seniors to help them afford their everyday life.
In the last five years, Republicans have secured billions in tax cuts, including exempting some seniors from taxes on social security and the first income rate tax cuts in 20 years.
“The $7.7 billion surplus means Minnesotans are being highly overtaxed,” Mathews said. “Taxpayers should be getting refunds in the thousands, not just hundreds like the ‘Walz Checks’ recently proposed by the governor. It also long overdue to provide 100% exemption from Social Security taxes for Minnesota’s seniors.”
Another priority this year will be investments in public safety and initiatives to drive down crime. Senate Republicans plan to quickly address the urgent need to increase Minnesota’s police presence while providing additional tools and resources to fight crime and recruit and retain police officers. Republicans will also continue to be tough on crime, and address failed progressive policies that reduce or eliminate bail. They will also introduce legislation increasing penalties for repeat offenders, carjackers and crimes involving dangerous weapons.
Finally, the closure of schools due to COVID has been an eye-opening experience for parents across the state. Across the nation, many parents have raised concerns about their kids’ education coming at the cost of political activism. To that end, Republicans propose increasing transparency and accountability in school to the parents, and empowering parents to be active partners in their child’s education.
