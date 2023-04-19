At the invitation of Sarah Lancaster, first grade teacher at Onamia and Minnesota’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Sen. Tina Smith (D) took a tour of Onamia Schools on Thursday, April 20.
Beginning in the elementary school, Lancaster, along with Elementary Principal Daniel Fischer, took Smith through the hallways, discussing the number of students in classes and enrollment, the importance of diversity in education, as well as current struggles in the district, such as staff shortages, and the unique challenges and assets of a rural school.
Also present for parts of the tour were school board member Richard Blomer and chair Virgil Wind. Superintendent and high school principal JJ Vold was also part of the tour.
Smith made an appearance in Jared Barse’s senior social studies class, where she took a few questions from students. She talked about splitting her time between Minnesota and Washington, D.C., as well as reaching across the aisle to work with Republican peers. Significantly, the students present in Barse’s class were the first class Lancaster had when she began teaching in Onamia.
To round out the visit, Smith stopped by Lancaster’s first grade classroom and read a book, “Ferdinand,” which she shared that her father used to read to her. She presented it to the first grade classrooms as a gift. Smith also fielded a couple questions from the first graders, including answering how old she is and if she lives in Minnesota (65, she does – so does the student who asked, the student exclaimed).
In comments after the tour, Smith said it’s “really exceptional” that an educator, especially a rural one, received the recognition Lancaster has. Smith also praised the “integration of Native culture and arts” the school is cultivating.
Lancaster said she feels like she’s been living a “double life,” between the opportunities she’s been afforded as Teacher of the Year and the rural space she teaches in. She joked some of her students think she’s famous, as they’ve seen her face on the news. And while she’s had the opportunity to speak in the State Capitol Rotunda and bring a student to a committee hearing with her, it’s important to her to bring some of those connections she makes back to Onamia, like the experience of meeting a U.S. Senator.
For Smith, it’s important to make these kinds of trips, because there may be a “feeling that senators are removed” from greater Minnesota. To come to places like Onamia shows “I represent them as much as anyone else in the state.” From these visits, she learns a lot that helps her to become a “better legislator,” and the “best ideas come from educators.”
On Lancaster’s part, she is working hard to demonstrate that education is an important, rewarding field to enter, and that the state of Minnesota is a great place to find the support educators need.
