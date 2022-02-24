American Parkinson’s Disease Association Minnesota is proud to offer a special eight-week program for people who have been living with Parkinson’s disease for the past one to five years.
This unique program, titled PRESS, melds education about different aspects of living well with Parkinson’s with psychosocial support and sharing.
Care-partners and adult family members of the person with Parkinson’s are encouraged to attend the PRESS sessions as well. Attendance at all sessions is recommended to reap the maximum benefits of the program.
There is no cost to attend the PRESS program, but pre-registration is required. This is a virtual program held via Zoom.
Date: March 10 to May 5
Location: Virtual
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session 1: What’s Next After Diagnosis (Thursday, March 10)
Session 2: Medication Management of Parkinson’s Disease (Thursday, March 17)
Session 3: Importance of Exercise in PD (Thursday, March 24)
Session 4: Dealing with Physical Symptoms of PD (Thursday, March 31)
Session 5: Impact of Parkinson’s on Daily Coping and Relationships (Thursday, April 14)
Session 6: Tips for Daily Living (Thursday, April 21)
Session 7: Caring for Others, Caring for Yourself (Thursday, April 28)
Session 8: Building Your Healthcare Team (Thursday, May 5)
The group is open to any adult who has been living with Parkinson’s disease for the past one to five years, their care partner, and adult family members. The group will be facilitated by Lynda Erickson, BSW.
