Continuing one of their traditions during the pandemic, Trinity Lutheran Church members volunteered and packed nutritious meals recently at Feed My Starving Children in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit organization providing bodily and spiritual sustenance to God’s starving children in the devloping world.
Pictured after their shift are, back, from left, Bailey Geist, Dave Mueller, Lucas Peterson, Josiah Mueller, Laura Determan, Josh and Derek Peterson holding son Jeremy, Pastor Mark and Sharon Maunula, Natalie and Andy Geist; front, from left Miriam, Cadence and Thaddeus Mueller, Abigail Peterson, Aria Mueller and LeAnn Gregoire, Kettle River Circuit youth worker. Trinity members packed 92 boxes of food, providing 19,872 meals that will feed 54 children for a year with the dollar equivalent of $4,769.28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.