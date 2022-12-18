The opening three-game schedule for the Mille Lacs girls basketball team looked favorable, since there was a good chance the Raiders would be competitive with each of their opponents — and it turned out they were, but each of the three games ended with a loss for the gold and black, albeit mostly by narrow margins.
East Central
The East Central Eagles and the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball squad entered their second game of the season with identical 0-1 records, so each team was looking to pick up their first win of the 2022 campaign.
In a tightly fought contest where the lead never exceeded seven points, the Eagles edged the Raiders, 36-32.
How close was the game?
After the first half, both teams had shot 22 percent from the field with the Raiders making five field goals and the Eagles recording six.
During the second half, the teams traded leads four times until, late in the game, with Mille Lacs trailing by just four points, the Eagles’ talented sophomore Elsie Laursen nailed a three-pointer to give her team a seven-point lead with two minutes remaining.
Free-throws by Katlyn Schoeck, Celleia Simmons-Merrill and Mallory Vanbuskirk and a bucket by Brooklyn Orazem pulled the Raiders to within two points of the lead with 40 seconds remaining, but using a stall offense, the Eagles waited until they had a clear layup to score a basket with 10 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Mille Lacs shot 24 percent from the field compared to 28 percent from East Central. The Raiders had 17 turnovers compared to 11 by the Eagles.
Leading the scoring for East Central was Laursen with 19 points, including 6-8 from the free-throw line. Schoeck led Mille Lacs on offense with 10 points.
Last year, Kadence Pierce started at guard for the Ogilvie Lions as an eighth-grader and even then she showed signs of a talent on the rise. Last Friday evening, her basketball prowess was again on display when she scored 26 points to lead her team to a convincing 61-47 win over the Mille Lacs Raiders at the Onamia High gym.
The game began with Ogilvie using an up-tempo offense and a strong press leading to a 15-3 lead five minutes into the first half. But the Raiders played the Lions even-up throughout the remaining 13 minutes of the half to trail by 12 points by intermission.
Mille Lacs players Katlyn Schoeck and Brooklyn Orazem combined for 19 of the Raiders 22 first-half points, while Pierce and Grace Heins combined for 24 of the Lions 34 points during the opening period.
Ogilvie continued their press throughout the contest causing Mille Lacs to turn the ball over 38 times, which played a big role in the final outcome.
Both teams shot just over 30 percent from the field, and Schoeck led Mille Lacs in scoring with 15 points followed by Celleia Simmons-Merrill with points 10 and Orazem with eight.
