Chi-noodin, Sheldon Garbow, 31-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on September 10, 2021. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Chi-noodin, Sheldon was born on July 19, 1990, in Onamia, Minnesota to Beverly Kegg and Harvey Garbow. Sheldon was raised by his grandparents, Maggie and Jesse Kegg whom he loved dearly. He liked to spend his time with his baby sister and all of his nieces, nephews. Sheldon enjoyed gaming on his Xbox and being with his family.
Sheldon is survived by his mother, Beverly Kegg; stepfather, Gerald Nickaboine Sr.; brothers, Sean Garbow, Levi Kegg, Gerald Nickaboine Jr., Levin Nickaboine; sisters, Kacie Garbow, Erica Garbow, Darian Kegg, Jodi Nickaboine, Natalia Kegg; grandmother, Joan Littlewolf; and many loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Garbow; grandparents, Maggie and Jesse Kegg, and Lillian Garbow; brothers, Grant Garbow, Jamie Solis; aunt, Maria Kegg; nephew, Dennis Solis; uncles, Dennis, Conrad, and Gerald Kegg.
