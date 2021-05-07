Sheldon Milton, 39-year-old resident of Isle, MN passed away on April 30, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Sheldon was born on July 17, 1981 in Onamia, MN. He enjoyed working on mechanical items and cars. Operating heavy equipment, cutting wood, landscaping, and painting was how he liked to spend his time.
Sheldon is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Garrison of Pine River, MN; children, Christopher Taylor of Lago Vista, TX,, Kameron Milton of Onamia, MN, Anthony Milton of Onamia, MN, and Destiny Taylor of Lago Vista, TX; brothers, Chad (Jesi) Milton of Onamia, MN, and Rocky Milton of Onamia, MN; nieces, Shayna Milton and Naomi Lovaas; nephews, Trevyn Milton and Russell Milton; special friend, Ray Zimmerman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Milton; grandmothers, Bertha Milton and Yvonne Garrison; grandfathers, Leslie Garrison and Bruce Milton; aunts Kathryn Nesbit, Billy Lee Boros, and Beverly Morris.
