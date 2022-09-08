Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church began over 40 years ago, in 1979. Fifteen members met at the Garrison Fire Hall, just sitting on folding chairs. According to their 40th anniversary bulletin, they started out as St. John’s Mission, an off-shoot of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Aitkin. It was in 1982 that construction began and finished on the church at their present location off of Highway 169. They also officially changed their name from St. John’s Mission to Shepherd of the Lake, and joined the Missouri Synod.

Now 40 years after that initial dedication of the new building, they’re welcoming Caleb Worral as their new pastor.

