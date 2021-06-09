Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge gave a report to the county board at the county work session on June 1 stating that it’s “business as usual” and their jobs are not dictated by COVID.
“We are looking forward to some normalcy, however,” said Lorge. “Our guys and gals are chomping at the bit to get out there, and our jail is opening back up. I suspect it’ll be a very busy summer for everyone.”
He added that events are drawing crowds. “I don’t think we’ll have any shortage of business,” quipped Lorge.
Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh told the board that a lot of trial prep is happening right now. “All county attorney offices in the state are backed up right now because of COVID,” said Walsh. “We’re making due the best we can. It’s been a blessing to have case management software which enables us to work remotely due to the pandemic.”
Walsh said that video court will continue to happen after courts open back up and that there are some benefits to holding a video court over in-person court.
Walsh said in a previous email when asked about continued video court, “Almost all hearings, as opposed to trials, are remote video/phone hearings right now. They have used Cisco virtual meeting room technologies throughout the pandemic and continue to do that today … The effectiveness of remote hearings has been a bright spot in the pandemic. I anticipate that the court will continue to utilize some remote hearings even after the pandemic is over.”
He went on to say that there is approximately a year to two years of higher trial load. “For the past year and a half, we have just been sitting there,” said Walsh. “We should be caught up by 2023.”
If there is extra judge time, he added, his office may have to come back to the board and ask for extra attorney time. “Hopefully people will stop committing crimes, then we can get caught up fast. He said trials have been at about 15 to 20 per year, and now they are at approximately 35 to 45 per year to get caught up.
Walsh added that offenders have been kept in custody if they are considered a danger to others and that trials have started back up for the last nine weeks.
