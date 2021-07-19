Jail Roster
Friday, June 25
Stevie Back, 29, MLC warrant Misd com asslt
Edward Beehler, 52, MN DOC warrant Fel drug poss
Jarvis Harrington, 29, MLC warrant Fel 5th Deg Drug poss MLC warrant, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x2 MLC warrant, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Flee On Foot Fel Check Forgery
Nikki Potvin, 29, MLC warrant Fel 3rd Deg Murder, Fel 2nd Deg Manslaughter.
Saturday, June 26
Ian Frederickson, 24, Fel 2nd deg asslt
Lucas Ward, 30, MLC warrant Fel Dom Asslt, Fel Harrassment
Sunday, June 27
Anthony Kalland, 41, Fel 1st deg drug sales
Rose Killspleny, 18, GM 4th deg asslt, Misd underage drinking
Michelle Mitchell, 42, GM DAC-IPS, Misd No Proof of Ins
Derek Smith, 39, MLC warrant Fel Card Fraud, Fel DWI
Monday, June 28
Milton Gomez, 28, Misd 4th Deg DWI, Misd DWI
Gary LaPoint, 29, Misd Dis Cond
Douglas Wenzel, 36, Misd Dom Asslt
Constance Marx, 50, Kandiyohi Co Warrant, GM DWI
Ryan Pacheco, 19, MLC Warrant GM 5th Deg Asslt
Dallas Sam, 32, Fel 2nd DEg Asslt, Fel Agg Robb, Fel MV Theft, Fel Rec Stol Prop
Darren White, 23, Fel 2nd Deg Burg, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel CDTP, Fel Rec Stol Prop
Tyler Wisniewski, 21, MLC warrant Fel Dom Asslt, Fel CDTP
Tuesday, June 29
Joseph Gurneau, 46, Crow Wing Co Warrant GM DWI
Charles Sam, 33, MLC Warrant Misd DANCO Viol
Wednesday, June 30
Brandon Cunningham, 23, MLC warrant Fel PV 5th Deg Drugs Poss
Sarah Mcconaha, 28, Misd child neglect
Karissa Nickaboine, 29, 5th Deg Drugs Poss, GM false name, Misd Poss Need, MLC warrant Fel PV Dom Asslt, MLC warrant Fel GM PV 5th Deg Drugs Poss, MLC warrant Fel GM PV 5th Deg Drugs Poss
Royal Noe, 36, GM NO Ins
ur, MISD DAR, MISD Poss Para, PM Drugs
Thursday, July 1
Gabriel Chips, 26, Trespassing
Monica Weets, 53, MLC warrant Fel Embezzlement, Fel Theft X2
Sir Rilee Peet, 29, Fel 4th Deg Asslt
Davion Rapier, 23, GM Interf W/911 Call, GM Obst LEG PRO, MISD 5th Deg Asslt
Jilleen Moore, 38, GM DWI X3, GM Obst LEG PRO
Isaiah Baity, 37, MLC warrant Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Friday, July 2
April Weyaus, 35, MLC warrant Fel Theft, Kanabec warrant GM False Names, Stearns warrant GM Theft
Harley Stubbs, 29, MLC warrant MISD Dom Asslt
Natasha Sam, 27, Fel 5th Deg Poss, Fel Simulated Drugs
Darrell Hawkins, 58, MISD Disor Cond, MISD Indecent Exp
Shelby Harrington, 31, A&D Hold Prob Viol
Paschen Christensen, 34, Mlc warrant Fel 5th Deg Drugs, MISD DWI
Saturday, July 3
Brian Mcquillan, 70, GM Driving after cancellation, Fel Criminal Veh Op, MISD Obst Legal Pro. GM DWI Refuse to submit to chemical, GM DWI 3rd Deg, GM DWI 3rd Deg, Fel Traffic Coll - Driver fail to stop
Sheryl Graybill, 57, DOC warrant Fel Sentences Rev of Stay
Sunday, July 4
Timothy Vredenburg, 47, MISD Theft
Clinton Schroeder, 47, Fel DANCO, MISD Fleeing a Peace Officer on foot
Cheri Birchem, 28, Fel Drugs 5th Deg, Misd Gave False name
Monday, July 5
Nathan Wind, 26, MLC Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Levin Nickaboine, 23, Fel DANCO
Joshua Pendegayosh, 29, Wright warrant MISD Dis Cond
Ashley Nickaboine, 29, MLC warrant Fel Drugs 5th Deg, MLC warrant Drugs Fel 3rd Deg Sale, MLC warrant MISD Theft, Crow Wing warrant Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Stearns warrant Failure to Appear, Heenepin warrant MISD Theft
Tuesday, July 6
Dale Anderson, 40, Fel Dom Asslt, Fel Dom Asslt Strangulation
Jeremiah Holmberg, 40, MLC warrant Fel 2nd Deg Drug Sales
Johanna Franzen, 38, GM CVO, GM No Insur, MISD DAR
Hevin Shingobe, 21, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss
Ke;vin Shingobe, 57, GM DAC-IPS
Chelsea Tye, 24, MLC warrant MISD DIS Cond, PM Marijuana, PM Poss Para
Jerry White, 29, MLC warrant, Fel P.V. Dom Asslt
Wednesday, July 7
Lucus Yost, 23, MISD DWI, MISD 4th Deg DWI X2
Trevor Newman, 23, MISD DOM Abuse NO CON Order
Katie Orton, 35, Prob Viol Warrant, GM DWI
Cameron Weous, 30, MLC warrant Fel 5th Deg Drugs, MLC Uninsured Veh, MISDDriv after Revo, PMISD Rear Lamps, MISD Windshield GEN PROH
Masceo Jackson, 19, Fel Predatory OFF, Fel REV of Stay, GM 5th Deg Drugs, MISD Pharm Poss.
Travis Magney, 36, Fel Flee in Motor Veh, Fel REC STO PROP, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM Driv After Canc, GM Uninsur Veh, MISD Unreg Veh
Thursday, July 8
Savannah Lafaurie, 35, MLC warrant
Michael Mackin, 72, Fel 2nd Asslt
Eric Reddinger, 45, DOC warrant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.