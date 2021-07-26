Sheriff’s Report
Friday, July 9
Theft of catalytic converter, Hwy 169 Onamia, 8:08 a.m.
Theft of canoe, Central Ave Milaca, 9:01 a.m.
Disturbance, Ojibwe Drive, Onamia, 12:57 p.m.
Burglary, 100th Ave, Onamia, 4:03 p.m.
Burglary, 310th St, Onamia, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Car/deer, Milaca, 12:06 a.m.
Theft, Ringneck Roost, Garrison, 6:40 a.m.
Medical, Shakopee Lake Road, Onamia, 11:42 a.m.
Theft, Walleye Road, Onamia, 7:08 p.m.
Foot pursuit, Isle St, Isle, 11:01 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Welfare check, 1st Ave, Isle, 4:59 a.m.
Theft of trailer, 110th Ave, Princeton, 9:24 a.m.
Missing swimmer, Point Walk, Isle, 4:33 p.m.
Motorcycle accident, Hwy 27, Onamia, 5:03 p.m.
Monday, July 12
Rollover accident, Onamia, 12:15 a.m.
Gunshot wound in hand, 160th St, Milaca, 1:25 a.m.
Medical, fall - hip dislocate, 85th Ave, Onamia, 5:36 p.m.
Theft, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 5:54 p.m.
Scam/threats complaint, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 9:52 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Suspicious activity, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 5:43 a.m.
Suspicious activity, 460th St, Garrison, 6:20 a.m.
Medical, Onamia, 9:26 p.m.
Cows out on highway, Princeton, 11:38 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Welfare check, Hwy 27, Onamia, 12:56 a.m.
Remove unwanted, 10th Ave, Isle, 1:20 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 6:41 a.m.
Welfare check, 30th Ave, Isle, 11.22 a.m.
Thursday, July 15
Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:44 a.m.
Theft, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 4:59 p.m.
Roll over accident, 220th St, Milaca, 7:00 p.m.
Public assist, Twightlight Rd, Onamia, 10:52 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, July 9
Ramona Washington, 64, MLC warrant Misd dom asslt x2
Saturday, July 10
Kevin Yanez, 30, Fel 5th deg drug poss x2, Misd poss small amt marj, Misd poss pills x2, Misd open bottle, PM poss para
Sunday, July 11
Scott Ridgley, 55, Kanabec County warrant Fel 5th deg drug poss
Monday, July 12
Sara Perich, 30, MLC warrant Fel P.V. theft
Douglas Anderson, 45, MLC warrant Misd fail to pay child support
Eric Bankey, 48, Misd dis cond
Donovan Edgington, 20, MLC warrant Misd CDTP
Kory Hempel, 39, GM DWI x2
Jasmine Smith, 22, MLC warrant Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM 5th deg drug pos, GM false name
Sammy Ortiz, 44, MLC warrant GM DWI
Tuesday, July 13
Lucas Nickaboine, 26, MLC warrant
Darren White, 32, Misd DAR
Nathan Gottlieb, 34, Fel check forgery
Susan Smith, 38, MLC warrant Fel stalking
Wednesday, July 14
Kristopher Kerr, 37, MLC warrant Fel flee in MV, Fel theft, Misd DAR
Zachary Rawls, 19, MLC warrant Fel dom assault, Fel viol no contact order
Hailey Remer, 18, Misd viol OFP, Misd 5th deg drugs
Bryan Smith, 34, MLC warrant Fel Dom asslt-strangulation, GM proof of insurance, Misd drive after rev, Misd fail to yield to emergency veh, Misd theft.
Paul Klein, 32, MLC warrant Fel theft by swindle
Joseph Liebersbach, 59, MLC warrant Misd theft
Gary Poler, 24, MLC warrant Fel rec stolen prop
Thursday, July 15
John Bugg, 47, MLC warrant, Fel 2nd deg assault, Fel threats of violence, Misd dang weapons
Jacob Doust, 32, Misd Obst legal proc, DOC warratn Fel viol no cont order
Mark Gropp, 41, MLC warrant Misd fail to pay child support
Joshua Johnson, 45, Fel 5th deg drug poss, Misd pharmacy possess
Amanda Thelen, 32, GM uninsur veh, Misd driv after rev, Misd open bottle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.