Sheriff’s Report

Friday, July 9

Theft of catalytic converter, Hwy 169 Onamia, 8:08 a.m.

Theft of canoe, Central Ave Milaca, 9:01 a.m.

Disturbance, Ojibwe Drive, Onamia, 12:57 p.m.

Burglary, 100th Ave, Onamia, 4:03 p.m.

Burglary, 310th St, Onamia, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

Car/deer, Milaca, 12:06 a.m.

Theft, Ringneck Roost, Garrison, 6:40 a.m.

Medical, Shakopee Lake Road, Onamia, 11:42 a.m.

Theft, Walleye Road, Onamia, 7:08 p.m.

Foot pursuit, Isle St, Isle, 11:01 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Welfare check, 1st Ave, Isle, 4:59 a.m.

Theft of trailer, 110th Ave, Princeton, 9:24 a.m.

Missing swimmer, Point Walk, Isle, 4:33 p.m.

Motorcycle accident, Hwy 27, Onamia, 5:03 p.m.

Monday, July 12

Rollover accident, Onamia, 12:15 a.m.

Gunshot wound in hand, 160th St, Milaca, 1:25 a.m.

Medical, fall - hip dislocate, 85th Ave, Onamia, 5:36 p.m.

Theft, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 5:54 p.m.

Scam/threats complaint, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 9:52 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Suspicious activity, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 5:43 a.m.

Suspicious activity, 460th St, Garrison, 6:20 a.m.

Medical, Onamia, 9:26 p.m.

Cows out on highway, Princeton, 11:38 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Welfare check, Hwy 27, Onamia, 12:56 a.m.

Remove unwanted, 10th Ave, Isle, 1:20 a.m.

Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 6:41 a.m.

Welfare check, 30th Ave, Isle, 11.22 a.m.

Thursday, July 15

Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:44 a.m.

Theft, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 4:59 p.m.

Roll over accident, 220th St, Milaca, 7:00 p.m.

Public assist, Twightlight Rd, Onamia, 10:52 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, July 9

Ramona Washington, 64, MLC warrant Misd dom asslt x2

Saturday, July 10

Kevin Yanez, 30, Fel 5th deg drug poss x2, Misd poss small amt marj, Misd poss pills x2, Misd open bottle, PM poss para

Sunday, July 11

Scott Ridgley, 55, Kanabec County warrant Fel 5th deg drug poss

Monday, July 12

Sara Perich, 30, MLC warrant Fel P.V. theft

Douglas Anderson, 45, MLC warrant Misd fail to pay child support

Eric Bankey, 48, Misd dis cond

Donovan Edgington, 20, MLC warrant Misd CDTP

Kory Hempel, 39, GM DWI x2

Jasmine Smith, 22, MLC warrant Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM 5th deg drug pos, GM false name

Sammy Ortiz, 44, MLC warrant GM DWI

Tuesday, July 13

Lucas Nickaboine, 26, MLC warrant

Darren White, 32, Misd DAR

Nathan Gottlieb, 34, Fel check forgery

Susan Smith, 38, MLC warrant Fel stalking

Wednesday, July 14

Kristopher Kerr, 37, MLC warrant Fel flee in MV, Fel theft, Misd DAR

Zachary Rawls, 19, MLC warrant Fel dom assault, Fel viol no contact order

Hailey Remer, 18, Misd viol OFP, Misd 5th deg drugs

Bryan Smith, 34, MLC warrant Fel Dom asslt-strangulation, GM proof of insurance, Misd drive after rev, Misd fail to yield to emergency veh, Misd theft.

Paul Klein, 32, MLC warrant Fel theft by swindle

Joseph Liebersbach, 59, MLC warrant Misd theft

Gary Poler, 24, MLC warrant Fel rec stolen prop

Thursday, July 15

John Bugg, 47, MLC warrant, Fel 2nd deg assault, Fel threats of violence, Misd dang weapons

Jacob Doust, 32, Misd Obst legal proc, DOC warratn Fel viol no cont order

Mark Gropp, 41, MLC warrant Misd fail to pay child support

Joshua Johnson, 45, Fel 5th deg drug poss, Misd pharmacy possess

Amanda Thelen, 32, GM uninsur veh, Misd driv after rev, Misd open bottle

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.