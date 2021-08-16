Sheriff’s Report
Friday, July 30
Animal, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 9:27 a.m.
Theft, 385th St, Onamia, 10:54 a.m.
Medical, Maplewood Ct, Isle, 7:35 p.m.
DANCO (no contact order) violation, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:47 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Assault, 75th Ave, Wahkon, 1:19 a.m.
Medical, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 3:34 a.m.
Burning complaint (large pile of tires) Onamia, 9:38 p.m.
Vehicle fire, Hwy 169 Onamia, 10:20 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Agency assy/pursuit, Garrison, 12:33 a.m.
Loose cattle, Onamia, 7:00 a.m.
Dog killed a chicken, 55th Ave, Wahkon, 6:03 p.m.
Intoxicated pedestrian on hwy, Garrison, 10:29 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Vehicle taken without permission, 30th Ave, Wahkon, 3:17 a.m.
Possible burlary, Railroad Ave, Onamia, 11:48 a.m.
Dog fight, Father Hennepin State Park, Isle, 1:17 p.m.
DANCO (no contact order) violation, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:40 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Shots fired, 125th Ave, Onamia, 2:45 a.m.
Wrong way driver, Onamia, 2:07 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Blair Way, Wahkon, 5:45 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Garrison, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Trespass, Hwy 169, Garrison, 7:18 a.m.
Found mail, 320th St, Onamia, 8:59 a.m.
Death investigation, 387 St, Isle, 1:11 p.m.
Theft, 387th St, Isle, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Property watch, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 2:46 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 4:25 p.m.
Domestic, Union Rd, Isle, 8:29 p.m.
Medical, 2 Ave, Isle, 9:11 p.m.
Jail Roster
(*Editor’s note: The jail roster for Friday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 5 will be published in next week’s Messenger. We apologize for the delay.)
