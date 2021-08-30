Sheriff’s Report
Friday, August 13
2 parties hit by vehicle - Onamia - 1:05 a.m.
Residential burglar alarm - 185th Ave., Garrison - 8:17 a.m.
Residential burglar alarm - Whistle Rd., Isle - 10:47 a.m.
Theft - 300th St., Onamia - 3:13 p.m.
Medical, male fell, cut back of head - 479th St., Isle - 8:10 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
Medical, chest pains - Railroad Ave., Onamia - 1:17 a.m.
Noise complaint, loud music near Liberty Beach - Wistle Rd., Isle - 3:01 a.m.
Criminal Damage To Property, house egged again - Hill Ave., Pease - 5:31 a.m.
Boaterist assist - Onamia - 9:44 a.m.
Harassment complaint - Whistle Rd., Isle - 2:09 p.m.
Burglary - 90th Ave., Onamia - 4:11 p.m.
Animal, calves out on road/got back in the pen - Isle - 7:24 p.m.
Fire - Eyota Way, Onamia - 8:53 p.m.
Accident - Onamia - 10:27 p.m.
Suicidal party - 460th St., Isle - 10:38 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Noise complaint - US Hwy. 169, Onamia - 1:57 a.m.
Accident, hit and run - Shakopee Lake Rd., Onamia - 8:28 a.m.
Disturbance - US Hwy. 169, Onamia - 9:01 a.m.
Suspicious activity - Hwy. 18, Isle - 4:29 p.m.
Fire - Wahkon - 5:39 p.m.
Suspicious activity - Roosevelt Rd., Onamia - 7:38 p.m.
Animal complaint, animal abuse - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 7:56 p.m.
Firearms complaint, shots heard - Swing-A-Way, Garrison - 10:16 p.m.
911 hang up - Swing-A-Way, Garrison - 11:07 p.m.
Monday, August 16
Harassment complaint - Whistle Rd., Isle - 1:08 a.m.
Medical, not feeling good - Swing-A-Way, Garrison - 1:19 a.m.
Fraud-forgery-scam -High Dr., Garrison - 3:38 p.m.
Suspicious activity, driving complaint - 125th Ave., Onamia - 9:09 p.m.
Animal complaint, barking dog - Quail Rd., Onamia - 9:20 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
Suspicious activity, suspicious vehicle - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 1:07 a.m.
Suspicious activity, suspicious male party - Swing-A-Way, Garrison - 1:05 p.m.
Welfare check - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 2:23 p.m.
Debris on road from side by side - Wahkon - 5:44 p.m.
DANCO violation - US Hwy. 169, Onamia - 9:04 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
Remove unwanted - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 12:31 a.m.
Remove unwanted - 1st Ave., Isle - 2:35 a.m.
Suspicious activity - Earle Brown Dr., Garrison - 5:08 a.m.
Drugs - Mulligan Rd., Garrison - 11:03 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, juvenile runner - 115th Ave., Onamia - 4:24 p.m.
Thursday, August 19
911 hang up - US Hwy. 169, Onamia - 10:04 a.m.
Harassment complaint - Hwy. 27, Onamia - 11:12 a.m.
Welfare Check - 380th St., Onamia - 12:16 p.m.
Animal complaint - quail Rd., Onamia - 12:56 p.m.
Swamp fire - 10th Ave., Isle - 3:43 p.m.
Agency assist, cow on the road - Hwy. 47, Isle - 8:09 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, August 13
Adam Gangl, 33, MLC warrant GM PV 5th Deg drug possession
Robert Schwarzkopf, 47, MLC warrant Fel violate no contact order x2, MLC warrant GM domestic assault
Saturday, August 14
No listings
Sunday, August 15
Evelyn Bockoven, 55, Fel drugs 5th deg X2, Petty Misd drugs poss marijuana
Samuel Cheeseman, 34, Gross Misd assault 4th deg, Misd disorderly conduct, Misd assault 5th deg
Charles Dellwo, 36, Gross Misd DWI
Anthony Grauman, 34, GM DAC-IPS
Jonathon Tadych, 40, Fel drugs 5th deg x2, Misd drugs poss marijuana
Christopher Wilson, 31, Fel drugs 5th deg x2, GM DWI, PM drugs
Monday, August 16
Jarvis Harrington, 29, Fel drugs 5th deg x4, Fel check forg, Misd flee x2
Lewis Pacheco, 33, PV weapons possession ineligible
Shanay Gibson-Barnes, 32, GM DWI 2nd deg x2, Misd DAR, Misd proof of insurance
Charles May, 27, Fel Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st deg penetration x3
Lorenzo Merrill, 35, 5th Deg drugs, intro contraband into jail, DAC
Falon Sam, 39, Fel drugs 5th deg
Chadlin Skinaway, 28, 5th deg drugs
Clinton Smith, 24, Fel drugs store, fel drugs 5th deg, GM DWI, fel drugs, GM drugs, GM intro contraband into jail, GM drugs 5th deg, GM 3rd deg DWI, misd obstruct legal process, misd open bottle, misd DAR, GM theft, GM falst name of another, GM proof of insurance, misd DAR, misd theft x3, misd trespass
Sarah Strandin, 38, PV drugs 3rd deg sales
Lara Vandancker, 39, PV drugs 5th deg
Tuesday, August 17
Masceo Jackson, 20, MLC warrant fel damage to property, GM domestic assault, MLC warrant fel theft
Bradley Nelson, 62, Fel 5th deg drug poss, PM poss drug paraphernalia
Zachary Rawls, 19, Fel DANCO viol x2
Christopher Schafer, 31, MLC warrant fel revo of stay
Wednesday, August 18
Garrett Affeldt, 58, Misd false name
Dale Ballinger, 29, Fel weapons poss
Elijah Glauvitz, 40, Fel workers comp fraud, Fel insurance fraud x2, Misd contempt of court
Guy Hattis, 54, GM DWI rd deg, GM DWI .08 within 2 hrs
Zachary Hintz, 24, Fel flee in motor vehicle, GM drugs
Gerald Kelly, 28, Fel drugs 3rd deg sale
Thursday, August 19
Gerald Beaulieu, 61, GM Danco violation, Misd flee by means other, Misd obstruct, CSC 1st deg, Felt CSC 3rd deg, GM drugs, Misd Danco viol x3, Misd dom assault x2, Misd CDTP
Louis Belisle, 38, Fel rec stolen property, GM drugs, Misd drugs
Bradley Chapin, 35, Fel drugs 5th deg, Misd drugs poss, Misd DAR
Elizabeth Davis, 31, Misd theft, Misd obstruct legal process, Misd disorderly conduct, Misd open bottle
Nathaniel Schanche, 37, Fel drugs, Misd contempt of court
