Sheriff’s Report

Friday, July 23

Theft, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 8:26 a.m.

Suspicious activity, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 9:48 a.m.

Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 6:07 p.m.

Suspicious activity, Onamia, 5:39

Saturday, July 24

Property exchange, Edgewater Circle, Garrison, 6:48 a.m.

Stranded boater, Onamia, 1:10 p.m.

Male party passed out and confused, Whistle Rd, Isle, 7:20 p.m.

Stranded boater, Cove Bay, Onamia, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Medical, bleeding, 40th Ave, Isle, 9:27 a.m.

Theft, Wahkon, 1:24 p.m.

Theft, Earle Brown Drive, Garrison, 1:36 p.m.

Suspicious activity, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 8:34 p.m.

Harassment complaint, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 9:26 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Female feeling sick, Idle Isle, Garrison, 3:20 a.m.

Suspicious activity/Trespass, Union Rd, Isle, 12:02 p.m.

Commercial burglar alarm, Cedar St, Onamia, 5:13 p.m.

Medical, Hwy 47, Isle, 9:44 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Suspicious activity, Roosevelt Rd, Onamia, 7:43 a.m.

Medical, Idle Isle, Garrison, 12:45 p.m.

Welfare check, Walnut Rd, Isle, 4:02 p.m.

Residential alarm, Earle Brown Drive, Garrison, 7:57 p.m.

Car vs Bear, Princeton, 11:49 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Medical - female fell, Eyota Way, Onamia, 12:28 a.m.

Slumper, Onamia, 6:50 a.m.

Medical - unresponsive, Vista Rd, Isle, 11:11 a.m.

Theft, Southport Dr, Garrison, 3:40 p.m.

Suspicious activity, Father Hennepin, Isle, 5:10 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Suspicious vehicle, Hwy 169, Onamia, 1:10 a.m.

Disturbance, Elm St, Onamia, 4:46 a.m.

Driving complaint, Sugarbush Cir, Garrison, 9:18 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Hwy 27, Onamia, 10:25 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, July 23

Jamie Zabloski, 29, GM 5th deg drug poss, GM intro contraband into jail

Richard Blomquist, 63, GM DAC-IPS, GM driv rest

Saturday, July 24

Neal Jedlicka, 31, GM poss ammo

Elijah Cindrich-Casillas, 20, GM 2nd deg DWI, Misd DWI, Misd underage drinking, Misd DAR, PM speed

Conner Risvold, 18, Fel 5th deg drug sales, Misd poss marj, Misd underage cons

Rueben Taylor, 28, Misd 4th deg burg, Misd trespass

Sunday, July 25

Robert Nickaboine, 22, MLC wrnt, Fel 4th deg asslt, GM 5th deg drug poss, Misd careless driving, Misd DAR

Jerri Kegg-Nickaboine, 28, Misd 4th deg burg, Misd trespass

Anthony Kollar, 45, GM DWI, GM 3rd deg DWI

Neal Porter, 35, Fel flee in MV, Misd recless driv, Misd oper MV, PM speed, PM fail to stop, MLC wrnt Fel PV 5th deg drug poss

Monday, July 26

Brandon Cunningham, 23, MN DOC hold Fel 5th deg drug poss

Robert Enger, 42, Fel 1st deg Crim sexual conduct

Kirby Benjamin, 25, MLC wrnt Fel PV 5th deg drug poss x2

Gabriel Chips, 26, MLC wrnt Fel 5th deg drug poss

Arthur Cramblitt, 34, Fel flee in MV, Misd DAR, PM fail to signal, PM child rest

Jourdan Harris, 25, cMLC wrnt Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM 5th deg drug poss

Daniel Ledin, 38, MLC wrnt Fel PV flee in MV, GM DWI

Tuesday, July 27

Birttany Beaulieu, 32, MLC arnt, Misd poss needle, Fel drugs 3rd deg, Fel drugs 5th deg, 2nd deg burg, Misd theft, Misd trespass, Misd pahrm poss needle

Jeremy Drumbeater, 34, MLC wrnt Fel Asslt 3rd deg, GM asslt 5th deg

Donovan Johnson, 25, MLC wrnt Fel dom asslt, Fel simple robbery, Fel P.V. stalking, Fel P.V. harrassment, Fel P.V. 2nd deg burg

David Smith, 47, MLC wrnt GM DAC-IPS, Fel DWI x2

Jennifer Edwards, 68, GM aid offender to avoid arrest

Jashawn Machen, 18, Misd viol harrass order, MLC warnt Misd asslt x3

Wednesday, July 28

Ronnie Nash, 42, MLC wrnt, Fel theft, Fel 5th deg drugs, Fel flee in MV

Eric Winans, 35, Misd obst leg proc, Misd traf reg, PM fail to signal, MLC arnt Fel PV 3rd deg burg, Misd PV Dom asslt

Crystal Alexander, 37, MLC wrnt GM test ref, Misd obst leg proc

Michael Mastrian, 34, Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM poss drug para

Thursday, July 29

Clinton Smith, 24, MLC wrnt Fel P.V. Flee in MV

Jordan Smith, 22, GM DANCO viol, MLC wrnt GM false name, Misd DANCO Viol, Misd needle poss, Misd open bottle, GM 5th deg drug poss, Misd DANCO viol, Misd CDTP, Misd dom asslt, Misd DWI x2, Misd poss marj, Misd open bottle, Misd DAR

Steve Sweeney,33, Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM DAC-IPS, Misd no insur, GM DAC-IPS

Mark Winscher, 39, MLC wrnt Fel rec stol prop, GM 5th deg drug poss

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.