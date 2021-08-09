Sheriff’s Report
Friday, July 23
Theft, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 8:26 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 9:48 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 6:07 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Onamia, 5:39
Saturday, July 24
Property exchange, Edgewater Circle, Garrison, 6:48 a.m.
Stranded boater, Onamia, 1:10 p.m.
Male party passed out and confused, Whistle Rd, Isle, 7:20 p.m.
Stranded boater, Cove Bay, Onamia, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Medical, bleeding, 40th Ave, Isle, 9:27 a.m.
Theft, Wahkon, 1:24 p.m.
Theft, Earle Brown Drive, Garrison, 1:36 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 8:34 p.m.
Harassment complaint, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 9:26 p.m.
Monday, July 26
Female feeling sick, Idle Isle, Garrison, 3:20 a.m.
Suspicious activity/Trespass, Union Rd, Isle, 12:02 p.m.
Commercial burglar alarm, Cedar St, Onamia, 5:13 p.m.
Medical, Hwy 47, Isle, 9:44 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Suspicious activity, Roosevelt Rd, Onamia, 7:43 a.m.
Medical, Idle Isle, Garrison, 12:45 p.m.
Welfare check, Walnut Rd, Isle, 4:02 p.m.
Residential alarm, Earle Brown Drive, Garrison, 7:57 p.m.
Car vs Bear, Princeton, 11:49 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Medical - female fell, Eyota Way, Onamia, 12:28 a.m.
Slumper, Onamia, 6:50 a.m.
Medical - unresponsive, Vista Rd, Isle, 11:11 a.m.
Theft, Southport Dr, Garrison, 3:40 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Father Hennepin, Isle, 5:10 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Suspicious vehicle, Hwy 169, Onamia, 1:10 a.m.
Disturbance, Elm St, Onamia, 4:46 a.m.
Driving complaint, Sugarbush Cir, Garrison, 9:18 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Hwy 27, Onamia, 10:25 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, July 23
Jamie Zabloski, 29, GM 5th deg drug poss, GM intro contraband into jail
Richard Blomquist, 63, GM DAC-IPS, GM driv rest
Saturday, July 24
Neal Jedlicka, 31, GM poss ammo
Elijah Cindrich-Casillas, 20, GM 2nd deg DWI, Misd DWI, Misd underage drinking, Misd DAR, PM speed
Conner Risvold, 18, Fel 5th deg drug sales, Misd poss marj, Misd underage cons
Rueben Taylor, 28, Misd 4th deg burg, Misd trespass
Sunday, July 25
Robert Nickaboine, 22, MLC wrnt, Fel 4th deg asslt, GM 5th deg drug poss, Misd careless driving, Misd DAR
Jerri Kegg-Nickaboine, 28, Misd 4th deg burg, Misd trespass
Anthony Kollar, 45, GM DWI, GM 3rd deg DWI
Neal Porter, 35, Fel flee in MV, Misd recless driv, Misd oper MV, PM speed, PM fail to stop, MLC wrnt Fel PV 5th deg drug poss
Monday, July 26
Brandon Cunningham, 23, MN DOC hold Fel 5th deg drug poss
Robert Enger, 42, Fel 1st deg Crim sexual conduct
Kirby Benjamin, 25, MLC wrnt Fel PV 5th deg drug poss x2
Gabriel Chips, 26, MLC wrnt Fel 5th deg drug poss
Arthur Cramblitt, 34, Fel flee in MV, Misd DAR, PM fail to signal, PM child rest
Jourdan Harris, 25, cMLC wrnt Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM 5th deg drug poss
Daniel Ledin, 38, MLC wrnt Fel PV flee in MV, GM DWI
Tuesday, July 27
Birttany Beaulieu, 32, MLC arnt, Misd poss needle, Fel drugs 3rd deg, Fel drugs 5th deg, 2nd deg burg, Misd theft, Misd trespass, Misd pahrm poss needle
Jeremy Drumbeater, 34, MLC wrnt Fel Asslt 3rd deg, GM asslt 5th deg
Donovan Johnson, 25, MLC wrnt Fel dom asslt, Fel simple robbery, Fel P.V. stalking, Fel P.V. harrassment, Fel P.V. 2nd deg burg
David Smith, 47, MLC wrnt GM DAC-IPS, Fel DWI x2
Jennifer Edwards, 68, GM aid offender to avoid arrest
Jashawn Machen, 18, Misd viol harrass order, MLC warnt Misd asslt x3
Wednesday, July 28
Ronnie Nash, 42, MLC wrnt, Fel theft, Fel 5th deg drugs, Fel flee in MV
Eric Winans, 35, Misd obst leg proc, Misd traf reg, PM fail to signal, MLC arnt Fel PV 3rd deg burg, Misd PV Dom asslt
Crystal Alexander, 37, MLC wrnt GM test ref, Misd obst leg proc
Michael Mastrian, 34, Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM poss drug para
Thursday, July 29
Clinton Smith, 24, MLC wrnt Fel P.V. Flee in MV
Jordan Smith, 22, GM DANCO viol, MLC wrnt GM false name, Misd DANCO Viol, Misd needle poss, Misd open bottle, GM 5th deg drug poss, Misd DANCO viol, Misd CDTP, Misd dom asslt, Misd DWI x2, Misd poss marj, Misd open bottle, Misd DAR
Steve Sweeney,33, Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM DAC-IPS, Misd no insur, GM DAC-IPS
Mark Winscher, 39, MLC wrnt Fel rec stol prop, GM 5th deg drug poss
