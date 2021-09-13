Sheriff’s Report

Wednesday, August 25

Medical - 480th St., Isle - 9:28 a.m.

Suspicious Activity - Hwy. 27, Onamia - 1:25 p.m.

Fire - Main St., Isle - 3:51 p.m.

Thursday, August 26

Animal complaint, loose horse - Wahkon - 1:52 a.m.

Traffic complaint - Wahkon - 1:51 p.m.

Harassment complaint - 262nd St., Onamia - 3:33 p.m.

Burglary - Swing-A-Way, Garrison - 4:38 p.m.

Domestic, assaulted by brother - Gon Golfin’, Garrison - 7:38 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Theft  - 90th Ave., Onamia - 7:40 a.m. and Shakopee Lake Rd., Onamia 8:10 a.m.

Animal complaint - Garrison - 9:53 a.m.

Suspicious activity - Swing-A-Way, Garrison - 6:03 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Disturbance - Railroad Ave., Onamia - 5:30 a.m.

Remove unwanted - Main St., Wahkon - 5:30 p.m.

Suicidal party, cut arms - Hw. 169, Onamia - 8:10 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

Child custody - Dunn Ave., Onamia - 8:50 a.m.

Agency assist, secure helipad - Elm St., Onamia - 7:35 p.m.

Monday, August 30

Medical, fall - 407th St., Onamia - 7:56 a.m.

Suspicious activity - Twilight Rd., Onamia - 12:50 p.m.

Fire, hay bale fire - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 4:36 p.m.

Public assist, lost wallet - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 7:22 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31

Animal complaint, barking dog - 55th Ave., Wahkon - 7:14 a.m.

Suicidal party - Bunker Hill, Garrison - 10:24 a.m.

Threats complaint - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 10:32 a.m.

Animal complaint, stray dog - Twilight Rd., Onamia - 12:26 p.m.

Fire, burning complaint - Lake Shore Blvd., Wahkon - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, September 1

Medical, severe hip pain - 130th Ave., Onamia - 3:02 a.m.

Medical, fall/hit head - Hwy. 18, Isle - 9:37 a.m.

Fire - 32nd Ave., Isle - 12:22 p.m.

Animal complaint, barking dog - 55th Ave., Wahkon - 1:08 p.m.

Suicidal party - Summit Ave., Wahkon - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, September 2

Medical - Lucky Jog, Garrison - 6:22 a.m.

Missing juvenile - Stevens Rd., Wahkon - 1:04 p.m.

Domestic violence court - Wind Ln., Onamia - 2:36 p.m.

 

 

Jail Roster

Friday, August 27

Jason Albertson, 46, fel flee in motor vehicle, misd DWI, misd driving rest

Shannon Eagle-Nayquonabe, 43, MLC commit, fel aiding an offender

Sara Mattick, 34, misd domestic assault

Sara Perich, 39, MLC commit, fel theft

Christopher Phillips, 30, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss x4

Saturday, August 28

No entries

Sunday, August 29

No entries

Monday, August 30

Michael Skalsky, 27, MLC wrnt, fel DWI x2, GM Driving After Cancellation- inimical to Public Safety

Dawn Belgarde, 34, MLC wrnt, GM DWI, test reusal or failure

Michael Bonkowske, 46, misd DANCO violate no contact

David Traczyk, 69, GM DWI 3rd deg, misd open bottle poss

Tuesday, August 31

Brianna Benjamin, 23, Carlton Co wrnt, GM 5th deg drug poss

Sherry Moore, 45, MLC wrnt, misd child support

Calvin Rice, 50, GM 2nd deg DWI

Lance Sauder, 34, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd DANCO violation

Wednesday, September 1

Andrew Vanderpas, 33, GM intent to escape tax, misd motor vehicle registration

Jerry Mickler, 49, GM DANCO violation

Jason Winner, 49, MLC wrnt, fel drugs 2nd deg, fel drugs 5th deg, GM drugs 5th deg

Thursday, September 2

Jody Frieler, 32, misd domestic assault

Benjamin Reznicek, 40, misd domestic assault

Clinton Schroeder, 47, misd domestic assault

Anthony Weyaus, 33, MLC wrnt, fel aid/abet aggravated robbery, 1st deg x2, fel possess ammo/firearm, fel con crime of violence

