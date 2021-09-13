Sheriff’s Report
Wednesday, August 25
Medical - 480th St., Isle - 9:28 a.m.
Suspicious Activity - Hwy. 27, Onamia - 1:25 p.m.
Fire - Main St., Isle - 3:51 p.m.
Thursday, August 26
Animal complaint, loose horse - Wahkon - 1:52 a.m.
Traffic complaint - Wahkon - 1:51 p.m.
Harassment complaint - 262nd St., Onamia - 3:33 p.m.
Burglary - Swing-A-Way, Garrison - 4:38 p.m.
Domestic, assaulted by brother - Gon Golfin’, Garrison - 7:38 p.m.
Friday, August 27
Theft - 90th Ave., Onamia - 7:40 a.m. and Shakopee Lake Rd., Onamia 8:10 a.m.
Animal complaint - Garrison - 9:53 a.m.
Suspicious activity - Swing-A-Way, Garrison - 6:03 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Disturbance - Railroad Ave., Onamia - 5:30 a.m.
Remove unwanted - Main St., Wahkon - 5:30 p.m.
Suicidal party, cut arms - Hw. 169, Onamia - 8:10 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
Child custody - Dunn Ave., Onamia - 8:50 a.m.
Agency assist, secure helipad - Elm St., Onamia - 7:35 p.m.
Monday, August 30
Medical, fall - 407th St., Onamia - 7:56 a.m.
Suspicious activity - Twilight Rd., Onamia - 12:50 p.m.
Fire, hay bale fire - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 4:36 p.m.
Public assist, lost wallet - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 7:22 p.m.
Tuesday, August 31
Animal complaint, barking dog - 55th Ave., Wahkon - 7:14 a.m.
Suicidal party - Bunker Hill, Garrison - 10:24 a.m.
Threats complaint - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 10:32 a.m.
Animal complaint, stray dog - Twilight Rd., Onamia - 12:26 p.m.
Fire, burning complaint - Lake Shore Blvd., Wahkon - 1 p.m.
Wednesday, September 1
Medical, severe hip pain - 130th Ave., Onamia - 3:02 a.m.
Medical, fall/hit head - Hwy. 18, Isle - 9:37 a.m.
Fire - 32nd Ave., Isle - 12:22 p.m.
Animal complaint, barking dog - 55th Ave., Wahkon - 1:08 p.m.
Suicidal party - Summit Ave., Wahkon - 1:10 p.m.
Thursday, September 2
Medical - Lucky Jog, Garrison - 6:22 a.m.
Missing juvenile - Stevens Rd., Wahkon - 1:04 p.m.
Domestic violence court - Wind Ln., Onamia - 2:36 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, August 27
Jason Albertson, 46, fel flee in motor vehicle, misd DWI, misd driving rest
Shannon Eagle-Nayquonabe, 43, MLC commit, fel aiding an offender
Sara Mattick, 34, misd domestic assault
Sara Perich, 39, MLC commit, fel theft
Christopher Phillips, 30, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss x4
Saturday, August 28
No entries
Sunday, August 29
No entries
Monday, August 30
Michael Skalsky, 27, MLC wrnt, fel DWI x2, GM Driving After Cancellation- inimical to Public Safety
Dawn Belgarde, 34, MLC wrnt, GM DWI, test reusal or failure
Michael Bonkowske, 46, misd DANCO violate no contact
David Traczyk, 69, GM DWI 3rd deg, misd open bottle poss
Tuesday, August 31
Brianna Benjamin, 23, Carlton Co wrnt, GM 5th deg drug poss
Sherry Moore, 45, MLC wrnt, misd child support
Calvin Rice, 50, GM 2nd deg DWI
Lance Sauder, 34, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd DANCO violation
Wednesday, September 1
Andrew Vanderpas, 33, GM intent to escape tax, misd motor vehicle registration
Jerry Mickler, 49, GM DANCO violation
Jason Winner, 49, MLC wrnt, fel drugs 2nd deg, fel drugs 5th deg, GM drugs 5th deg
Thursday, September 2
Jody Frieler, 32, misd domestic assault
Benjamin Reznicek, 40, misd domestic assault
Clinton Schroeder, 47, misd domestic assault
Anthony Weyaus, 33, MLC wrnt, fel aid/abet aggravated robbery, 1st deg x2, fel possess ammo/firearm, fel con crime of violence
