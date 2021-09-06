Sheriff’s Report
Friday, August 20
Suspicious activity - Quail Rd., Onamia - 10:18 a.m.
Welfare check - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 12:52 p.m.
Burglary - 350th St., Onamia - 1:51 p.m.
Suicidal party - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 9:07 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Animal complaint, loose cows - Isle - 10:10 a.m.
Remove unwanted - Lost Creek, Garrison - 5:44 p.m.
Possible burglary - Main St., Isle - 8:05 p.m.
Suspicious activity, female screaming - 90th Ave., Onamia - 10:46 p.m.
Sunday, August 22
Agency assist, gunshot wound - Oodena Dr., Onamia - 1:16 a.m.
Agency assist, fight in progress - Gabeshi Ct., Onamia - 2:48 a.m.
Criminal Damage To Property - Father Hennepin Pk. Rd., Isle - 7:01 p.m.
Monday, August 23
Accident - 100th Ave., Onamia - 9:49 a.m.
Suspicious activity/parking complaint - 438th St., Isle - 4:36 p.m.
911 hang up - 320th St., Onamia - 5:35 p.m.
Mail box vandalism - 30th Ave., Isle - 11:52 p.m.
Tuesday, August 24
Mail box vandalism - 395th St., Isle - 9:13 a.m.
CDTP - Quail Rd., Onamia - 4:20 p.m.
Fraud-forgery-scam - Woodbury Rd., Isle - 7:38 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, August 20
Drew Smith, 24, probation violation felony drugs x2, DANCO violation x4, assault 3rd deg, domestic assaul
Benjamin Garbow, 40, gross misdemeanor DWI x2, misd DAR, MLC warrant, fel flee in motor vehicle, misd possession needles, misd DAS x2, GM 5th deg drug possession, fel 5th deg drug possession
Joshua Wandersee, 43, misd DANCO violation x7, MLC warrant, fel domestic assault, fel terroristic threats, misd domestic assault x2
Tehya Wade, 23, MLC warrant fel 3rd degree assault x2, fel maliscious punishment of child x2, fel child neglect x2, misd domestic assault x2, fel 1st deg att aggravated robbery
Saturday, August 21
Nathan Volk, 34, misd flee on foot, MLC warrant GM domestic assault
Sunday, August 22
Ross Beaulieu, 23, felony flee in motor vehicle
Damien Boyd, 26, MLC warrant, fel 1st deg aggravated robbery, fel sim robb, felony 5th degr drug possession
Joseph Orazem, 43, MLC commit, fel 5th deg drug possession
Ashley Nickaboine, 30, MLC warrant, fel 3rd deg drug sales
Monday, August 23
Vala Eagle, 29, MLC warrant, fel 5th deg drug possession
Marcos Larson, 24, MLC warrant, GM carry POI x2, misd DAR x2, misd motor vehicle registration, PM rear lights, misd theft
Alisha Peterson, 27, CWC warrant only, fel drug possession
Tuesday, August 24
Carrie Eckert, probation violation drugs 5th degree
Jeremy Smith, 44, fel drugs 5th deg, probation violation fel DWI
Jeffrey Traxler, 53, probation violation GM DWI
Name, age, charges
Wednesday, August 25
Karissa Nickaboine, 30, GM drugs x2, misd pharmacy x2
Donovan Casey, 47, MLC warrant, misd domestic assault x2
Franklyn Colebrooke, 48, fel 5th degree drug possession
Daniel Dols, 25, MN doc warrant, fel criminal sexual conduct
Shaylyne Lussier, 21, GM 5th deg drug possession
Christina Rimmler, 34, GM obstruct legal process, misd disorderly conduct
Larry Rimmler, 73, Wright Co warrant, misd disorderly conduct
Hevin Shingobe, 21, MLC warrant, fel 5th deg drug possession
Thursday, August 26
Frances Davis, 20, GM criminal vehicular operation, misd DWI
Christopher Barott, 45, MLC warrant, fel 5th deg drug possession
