Sheriff’s Report

Friday, August 20

Suspicious activity - Quail Rd., Onamia - 10:18 a.m.

Welfare check - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 12:52 p.m.

Burglary - 350th St., Onamia - 1:51 p.m.

Suicidal party - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Animal complaint, loose cows - Isle - 10:10 a.m.

Remove unwanted - Lost Creek, Garrison - 5:44 p.m.

Possible burglary - Main St., Isle - 8:05 p.m.

Suspicious activity, female screaming - 90th Ave., Onamia - 10:46 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

Agency assist, gunshot wound - Oodena Dr., Onamia - 1:16 a.m.

Agency assist, fight in progress - Gabeshi Ct., Onamia - 2:48 a.m.

Criminal Damage To Property - Father Hennepin Pk. Rd., Isle - 7:01 p.m.

Monday, August 23

Accident - 100th Ave., Onamia - 9:49 a.m.

Suspicious activity/parking complaint - 438th St., Isle - 4:36 p.m.

911 hang up - 320th St., Onamia - 5:35 p.m.

Mail box vandalism - 30th Ave., Isle - 11:52 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24

Mail box vandalism - 395th St., Isle - 9:13 a.m.

CDTP - Quail Rd., Onamia - 4:20 p.m.

Fraud-forgery-scam - Woodbury Rd., Isle - 7:38 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, August 20

Drew Smith, 24, probation violation felony drugs x2, DANCO violation x4, assault 3rd deg, domestic assaul

Benjamin Garbow, 40, gross misdemeanor DWI x2, misd DAR, MLC warrant, fel flee in motor vehicle, misd possession needles, misd DAS x2, GM 5th deg drug possession, fel 5th deg drug possession

Joshua Wandersee, 43, misd DANCO violation x7, MLC warrant, fel domestic assault, fel terroristic threats, misd domestic assault x2

Tehya Wade, 23, MLC warrant fel 3rd degree assault x2, fel maliscious punishment of child x2, fel child neglect x2, misd domestic assault x2, fel 1st deg att aggravated robbery

Saturday, August 21

Nathan Volk, 34, misd flee on foot, MLC warrant GM domestic assault

Sunday, August 22

Ross Beaulieu, 23, felony flee in motor vehicle

Damien Boyd, 26, MLC warrant, fel 1st deg aggravated robbery, fel sim robb, felony 5th degr drug possession

Joseph Orazem, 43, MLC commit, fel 5th deg drug possession

Ashley Nickaboine, 30, MLC warrant, fel 3rd deg drug sales

Monday, August 23

Vala Eagle, 29, MLC warrant, fel 5th deg drug possession

Marcos Larson, 24, MLC warrant, GM carry POI x2, misd DAR x2, misd motor vehicle registration, PM rear lights, misd theft

Alisha Peterson, 27, CWC warrant only, fel drug possession

Tuesday, August 24

Carrie Eckert, probation violation drugs 5th degree

Jeremy Smith, 44, fel drugs 5th deg, probation violation fel DWI

Jeffrey Traxler, 53, probation violation GM DWI

Name, age, charges

Wednesday, August 25

Karissa Nickaboine, 30, GM drugs x2, misd pharmacy x2

Donovan Casey, 47, MLC warrant, misd domestic assault x2

Franklyn Colebrooke, 48, fel 5th degree drug possession

Daniel Dols, 25, MN doc warrant, fel criminal sexual conduct

Shaylyne Lussier, 21, GM 5th deg drug possession

Christina Rimmler, 34, GM obstruct legal process, misd disorderly conduct

Larry Rimmler, 73, Wright Co warrant, misd disorderly conduct

Hevin Shingobe, 21, MLC warrant, fel 5th deg drug possession

Thursday, August 26

Frances Davis, 20, GM criminal vehicular operation, misd DWI

Christopher Barott, 45, MLC warrant, fel 5th deg drug possession

