An award was given to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office for their employees’ efforts in both the Sheriff’s Office and jail in staying up to date on current policies.
Mille Lacs County Chief Deputy Kyle Burton explained that the award was given by Lexipol Connect, a program offered to public safety agencies to provide training on policies applicable to various law enforcement positions.
The jail was issued a Gold award for excellence in corrections policy management.
The Sheriff’s Office was issued a bronze award for excellence in law enforcement policy management.
