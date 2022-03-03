The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is looking to join forces with four agencies in an effort to disrupt illegal drug activity.
The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Task Force (AIM) would include law enforcement agencies in Aitkin, Itasca, and Mille Lacs counties, as well as the cities of Aitkin and Grand Rapids.
The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners on February 15 signed onto a joint powers agreement creating AIM Task Force.
According to the joint powers agreement presented by County Coordinator Dillon Hayes, the AIM Task Force is being created to investigate, identify, and disrupt illegal drug activity within the jurisdictions of the AIM members.
Under the agreement, AIM will be governed by a task force board, which will hold monthly meetings. The board will consist of the sheriffs and police chiefs of the member agencies, according to the joint powers agreement. At least one county attorney from one of the participating counties will be asked to serve as an advisor to the task force.
The task force will be comprised of a task force commander, a team leader and a team of investigators, according to the agreement. The commander will be a licensed police officer appointed by the board. The board will also appoint two team leaders. The investigators will be employees of the member sheriff offices and police departments. Each participating agency can assign one or more officers to the task force, according to the joint powers agreement.
