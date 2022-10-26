Sometimes forming a budget can feel like walking three steps ahead to only take two steps back. Though spirits remained relatively positive at the latest county board meeting for Mille Lacs County, in the end, decisions to be made and stuck to fit with the theme of the season: haunting, as they made additions to the budget not in the preliminary levy.

While the board set the preliminary levy for 11.5%, a number that they can’t increase but only decrease, the last meeting saw commissioners wrestling with staff shortages in some departments and over-staffing in others.

