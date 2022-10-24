Sheriff’s Report
Friday, October 7
Domestic, 350th St. Onamia, 7:02 a.m.
Damage to property, 125th Ave. Onamia, 10:33 a.m.
Theft, High Dr. Garrison, 11:42 a.m.
Theft, Whistle Rd. Isle, 12:55 p.m
Saturday, October 8
Death investigation, 60th Ave. Isle, 12:58 p.m.
Civil issue, Hwy 47, Isle, 1:03 p.m.
911 hang up, 130th Ave, Onamia, 9:11 p.m.
Remove unwanted, 1st. St. Wahkon, 9:13 p.m.
Sunday, October 9
Suicidal party, Isle St. Isle, 6:20 a.m.
Alarm, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 10:49 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Quail Rd. Onamia, 10:55 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 11:08 p.m.
Monday, October 10
Remove unwanted, Elm St. Onamia, 1:30 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Idle Isle, Garrison, 4:11 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Follow Through, Garrison, 5:58 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Marina Way, Garrison, 6:19 p.m.
Tuesday, October 11
Alarm, Roosevelt Rd. Onamia, 1:51 a.m.
Identity theft, 388th. St. Onamia, 9:44 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 125th. Ave. Onamia, 12:24 p.m.
Missing juvenile, 130th Ave. Onamia, 4:41 p.m.
Wednesday, October 12
Fraud/forgery/scam, Baffie Bend, Garrison, 3:15 p.m.
Cow out, 30th Ave. Isle, 8:06 p.m.
Alarm, Whistle Rd. Isle, 8:38 p.m.
Agency assist (O.D.) West Main St. Isle, 8:55 p.m.
Thursday, October 13
Alarm, Rossevelt Rd. Onamia, 2:32 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Lost Green, Garrison, 6:21 a.m.
Welfare check, 100th Ave. Onamia, 9:37 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Main St. Onamia, 9:51 p.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.