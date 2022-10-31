Sheriff’s Report
Friday, October 14
Theft, 125th Ave. Onamia, 8:00 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Garrison, 2:22 p.m.
Assault, 30th Ave. Isle, 4:29 p.m.
Missing adult, Game Refuge Rd. Onamia, 7:25 p.m.
Saturday, October 15
Parking complaint, 460th St. Garrison, 7:49 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 130th Ave. Onamia, 11:54 a.m.
Medical, 350th St. Onamia, 6:01 p.m.
Dead deer, Onamia, 6:36 p.m.
Sunday, October 16
Theft,Alarm, Lake St., Isle, 6:06 a.m.
Medical, Eyota Way, Onamia, 7:10 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Pine St. Onamia, 1:13 p.m.
Disturbance, 85th Ave. Onamia, 2:36 p.m.
Monday, October 17
Death notification, 125th Ave. Onamia, 6:23 a.m.
Theft, 300th St. Onamia, 6:46 a.m.
Public assist, Nay Ah Shing Dr. Onamia, 9:59 a.m.
Threats complaint, 140th Ave. Onamia, 3:12 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
Animal, Eyota Way, Onamia, 7:35 a.m.
Welfare check, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 1:58 p.m.
Vehicle left in road, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 8:48 p.m.
Crash, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 10:43 p.m.
Wednesday, October 19
Suspicious activity, Onamia, 4:04 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Gone Golfin, Garrison, 5:45 p.m.
Medical, Rambler Rd. Onamia, 6:54 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, Onamia, 10:40 p.m.
Thursday, October 20
Suspicious activity, Hwy 27, Onamia, 10:06 a.m.
Firearms complaint, Union Rd. Isle, 11:27 a.m.
Harassment complaint, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 2:44 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Chippewa Ave, Wahkon, 7:33 p.m.
Friday, October 21
Agency assist, 3rd Ave. Isle, 7:28 a.m.
Debris, Onamia, 9:43 a.m.
Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:48 a.m.
