Friday, November 11
Medical, Hwy 169, Onamia, 1:05 a.m.
Suspicious activity, 330th St. Onamia, 7:15 a.m.
Theft, 250th St. Onamia, 10:57 a.m.
Medical, Maplewood Ct. Isle, 7:57 p.m.
Saturday, November 12
Alarm, Main St. Isle, 7:58 a.m.
Theft, Whistle Rd. Isle, 9:20 a.m.
Domestic, Sugarbush Cir. Garrison, 6:56 p.m.
Medical, Timber Trails Rd. Onamia, 9:02 p.m.
Sunday, November 13
Suspicious vehicle, Isle St. Isle, 12:52 a.m.
Suspicious activity, West Main St. Isle, 9:51 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 4:31 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Vista Rd. Isle, 7:49 p.m.
Monday, November 14
Gas drive off, Hwy 47, Isle, 11:00 a.m.
Remove unwanted, 460th St. Garrison, 11:04 a.m.
Criminal Sexual Conduct, Railroad Rd. Onamia, 4:58 p.m.
Burglary, Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:37 p.m.
Tuesday, November 15
Welfare check, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 10:26 a.m.
Suicidal party, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:54 p.m.
Possible suicidal party, 100th Ave. 1:34 p.m.
Wednesday, November 16
Agency assist , Onamia, 12:35 a.m.
Medical, Vista Rd. Isle, 4:10 a.m.
Agency assist, Isle St. Isle, 8:48 a.m.
Suspicious activity
Thursday, November 17
Burglary, 180th Ave, Onamia, 6:37 a.m.
Theft, 184th Ave. Garrison, 10:04 a.m.
Dog bite, 10th Ave. Isle, 1:18 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Mulligan Rd. Garrison, 10:44 p.m.
Friday, November 18
Medical, Hwy 27, Onamia, 12:46 p.m.
Harassment complaint, Onamia, 9:18 a.m.
Gas drive off, Hwy 47, Iale , 9:45 a.m.
Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:38 p.m.
Saturday, November 19
Medical, Lindquist St, Onamia, 10:45 a.m.
Arrest warrant, Isle St. Isle, 4:16 p.m.
Public assist, Elm St. Onamia, 7:23 p.m.
Domestic, Hwy 18, Isle, 9:21 p.m.
Sunday, November 20
Danco violation, Railroad Ave. Onamia, 3:56 p.m. Animal, Wahkon, 4:52 p.m.
Medical possible suicide, Kathio St. Onamia, 7:48 p.m.
Animal, Hwy 27, Onamia, 9:07 p.m.
Monday, November 21
Medical, Hwy 47, Isle, 10:39 a.m.
Medical O.D. Ojibwe Dr. Onamia, 5:41 p.m.
Danco violation, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:33 p.m.
Medical fall, Vision Rd. Isle, 10:31 p.m.
Tuesday, November 22
Medical, 100th Ave. Onamia, 3:56 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Timber Trail Rd. Onamia, 2:38 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 125th Ave. Onamia, 6:33 p.m.
Agency assist, Elm St. Onamia, 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 23
Burglary, Westward Ho, Garrison, 5:38 a.m.
Lockout, Katio State Park Rd. Onamia, 8:23 a.m.
Medical, Hwy 47, Isle, 9:07 a.m.
