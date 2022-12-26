Sheriff’s Report
Friday, December 9
911 hang up, West Lake St. Isle, 2:24 a.m.
Domestic violence court, White Fish Lake Rd. Onamia, 7:43 a.m.
Overdose, Ringneck roost, Garrison, 3:24 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, Earle Brown Dr. Garrison, 6:03 p.m.
Saturday, December 10
Medical, Grand Ave, Onamia, 2:41 a.m.
Theft, Main St. Wahkon, 11:42 a.m.
Suicidal party, Isle St. Isle, 2:04 p.m.
Suspicious activity, hwy 169, Onamia, 7:31 p.m.
Sunday, December 11
Alarm, Cove Dr. Onamia, 4:12 p.m.
Found dog, hwy 169, Onamia, 5:15 p.m.
Medical, Grand Ave, Onamia, 5:29 p.m.
Theft, Elm St. Onamia, 7:08 p.m.
Monday, December 12
Damage to property, Drake Dr. Garrison, 8:25 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Evergreen Lane, Onamia, 8:53 p.m.
Tuesday, December 13
Juvenile complaint, Earle Brown Dr. Garrison, 4:52 p.m.
Public assist, Whistle Rd. Isle, 6:51 p.m.
Public assist, Hwy 169,
Wednesday, December 14
Medical, Isle St. Isle, 3:36 a.m.
Juvenile runner, West Isle St. Isle, 10:11 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Shawbushkung Dr. Onamia, 11:43 p.m.
Thursday, December 15
Alarm, 92nd Ave, Onamia, 12:44 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Vineland Rd. Onamia, 9:36 a.m.
Animal, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 4:50 p.m.
Medical, Lake Shore Blvd. Wahkon, 5:40 p.m.
Medical, Vista Rd. Isle, 6:08 p.m.
Medical, Malone Island Dr. Isle, 7:41 p.m.
Disturbance, Rambler Rd. Onamia, 11:46 p.m.
Friday, December 16
Juvenile complaint, hwy 169, Onamia, 7:58 a.m.
Animal, 320th St. Onamia, 9:32 a.m.
Harassment complaint, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 12:50 p.m.
