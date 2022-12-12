Sheriff’s Report
Friday, November 25
Welfare check, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 10:27 a.m.
Civil issue, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:24 a.m.
Disturbance, 100th Ave. Onamia, 2:17 p.m.
Alarm, Teal Rd. Wahkon, 1:37 p.m.
Saturday, November 26
Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, Onamia, 1:30 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Journey’s End, Garrison, 2:01 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 373rd St. Isle, 2:00 a.m.
Disturbance, Shakopee Lake Rd. Onamia, 7:47 a.m.
Sunday, November 27
Public assist, Tennis Terrace, Onamia, 7:06 a.m.
911 hang up, 100th Ave. Onamia, 12:13 p.m.
Suspicious activity, 125th Ave. Onamia, 7:09 p.m.
Assault, 130th Ave. Onamia, 7:22 p.m.
Monday, November 28
911 hang up, 407th St. Onamia, 10:38 a.m.
Civil issue, 460th St. Garrison, 1:00 p.m.
Theft, Main St. Onamia, 2:38 p.m.
Assault, 130th Ave. Onamia, 6:34 p.m.
Tuesday, November 29
Vehicle fire, Grand Ave. Onamia, 5:02 a.m.
Alarm, Eyota Way, Onamia, 10:14 a.m.
Welfare check, Onamia, 4:26 p.m.
Public assist, Onamia, 8:51 p.m.
Wednesday, November 30
Property watch, Main St. Isle, 2:06 a.m.
Suspicious activity, 100th Ave. Onamia, 10:15 a.m.
Theft, 100th Ave, Onamia
Suspicious activity, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday, December 1
Alarm, Earle Brown Dr. Garrison, 12:15 a.m.
Agency assist, Virgo Rd, Onamia, 12:24 a.m.
Friday, December 2
Community contact, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:28 a.m.
Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:21 a.m.
Medical, Hwy 27, Onamia, 12:32 p.m.
Suicidal party, Ojibwe Dr. Onamia, 7:08 p.m.
foot pursuit, Grand Ave, Onamia, 11:16 p.m.
Possible prowler, Journey’s End, Garrison, 11:20 p.m.
