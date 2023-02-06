Sheriff’s Report
Friday, January 20
Public assist, Railroad Ave. Onamia, 12:22 a.m.
Truck fire, Hwy 169, Onamia, 1:56 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Elm St. Onamia, 2:21 p.m.
Agency assist, Wahkon, 8:49 p.m.
Saturday, January 21
Domestic, Swing-A-Way, Garrison, 6:24 a.m.
Property exchange, Main St. Wahkon, 9:03 a.m.
Fraud, Beach Rd. Wahkon, 12:14 p.m.
Found dog, Kathio State Park Rd. Onamia, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, January 22
Alarm, Garrison, 2:25 a.m.
Suspicious activity, 125th Ave. Onamia, 10:35 a.m.
Found dog, Par Five Dr. Onamia, 1:48 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 130th Ave, Onamia, 3:22 p.m.
Domestic, Main St. Onamia, 5:25 p.m.
Monday, January 23
Disturbance, 330th St. Onamia, 9:52 a.m.
Property exchange, Hwy 169, Onamia, 10:05 a.m.
Medical, Quail Rd. Onamia, 10:48 a.m.
Public assist, Hwy 169, Onamia, 2:15 p.m.
Alarm, Mille Lacs Parkway, Isle, 11:20 p.m.
Tuesday, January 24
Welfare check, Onamia, 7:44 a.m.
Agency assist, 40th Ave. Wahkon
Welfare check, Elm St. Onamia, 10:54 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, Anoka Rd. Onamia, 3:44 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 130th Ave. Onamia, 4:21 p.m.
Wednesday, January 25
Fraud, Willow Rd. Isle, 4:44 p.m.
Alarm, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:31 p.m.
Tuesday, January 26
Public assist, Southport Dr. Garrison, 6:22 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Quail Rd. Onamia, 6:58 p.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.