Friday, February 10
Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:51 a.m.
Motorist assist, 330th St. Onamia, 7:26 p.m.
Saturday, February 11
Medical, Hwy 27, Onamia, 3:30 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 3:48 a.m.
Medical, 479th St. Isle, 9:34 a.m.
Medical, West Isle St. Isle, 12:04 p.m.
Snowmobile accident, Chelsey Ct. Garrison, 3:31 p.m.
Medical, Poplar Ave. Isle, 4:15 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 9:28 p.m.
Sunday, February 12
Medical, 479th St. Isle, 12:13 a.m.
Alarm, 80th Ave. Onamia, 3:02 a.m.
Theft, Stevens Rd. Onamia, 9:24 a.m.
Alarm, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 11:12 a.m.
911 hang up, Cedar St. Onamia, 6:12 p.m.
Monday, February 13
Medical, 330th St. Onamia, 5:37 a.m.
Alarm, Whistle Rd. Isle, 12:55 p.m.
Medical, 400th St. Isle, 1:37 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:17 p.m.
Possible O.D. Hwy 169, Onamia, 10:02 p.m.
Tuesday, February 14
Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:59 a.m.
Welfare check, Quail Rd. Onamia, 8:52 a.m.
Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:00 p.m.
Criminal Sexual conduct, Timber Trails, Onamia, 10:43 p.m.
Medical, Union Rd. Isle, 11:06 p.m.
Wednesday, February 15
Welfare check, Gone Golfin, Garrison, 6:05 a.m.
Medical, 330th St. Onamia, 6:58 a.m.
Theft, Main St. Wahkon, 5:06 p.m.
911 hang up, Onamia, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday, February 16
Welfare check, Oak St. Onamia, 12:35 p.m.
Burglary, Par Place, Garrison, 2:58 p.m.
Public assist, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 8:18 p.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.