Friday, March 10
Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:45 a.m.
Public assist, 290th St. Onamia, 1:11 p.m.
Public assist, Wahkon, 2:16 p.m.
Welfare check, Mille Lacs Ave. Wahkon, 8:38 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Welfare check, Stevens Rd. Onamia, 10:47 p.m.
Agency assist, Hwy 169, Garrison, 4:31 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Welfare check, Onamia, 2:55 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Isle St. Isle, 8:32 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Theft, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 11:07 a.m.
Welfare check, 350th St. Onamia, 2:04 p.m.
Medical, Earle Brown Dr. Garrison, 3:08 p.m.
Community contact, Wind Ln. Onamia, 6:36 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
911 hang up, 30th Ave, Isle, 12:53 a.m.
Suspicious activity, 460th St. Garrison, 2:30 p.m.
Damage to property, 290th St. Onamia, 7:04 p.m.
Disturbance, Railroad Ave. Onamia, 8:27 p.m.
Medical, Onamia, 9:08 p.m.
Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:38 p.m.
Medical, Elm St. Onamia, 11:13 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Agency assist, Hyser Ave. Onamia, 2:31 p.m.
Assault, Stevens Rd. Onamia, 3:48 p.m.
Agency assist, Minobimaadizi Loop, Onamia, 5:14 p.m.
Domestic, Beach Rd. Wahkon, 7:55 p.m.
Suspicious activity, 320th St. Onamia, 7:58 p.m.
Animal, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 11:25 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
Fire, Perch Dr. Wahkon, 2:20 a.m.
Domestic, Stevens Rd. Onamia, 4:04 a.m.
Medical, Isle St. Isle, 6:52 a.m.
Medical, 125th Ave. Onamia, 11:18 a.m.
Medical, 320th St. Onamia, 1:34 p.m.
Lockout, Main St. Isle, 3:24 p.m.
Family Services Referral, Onamia, 4:35 p.m.
Public assist, 395th St. Isle, 4:49 p.m.
Animal found, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:59 p.m.
Alarm, Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Medical, Oak St. Onamia, 5:52 a.m.
Complaint, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 7:29 a.m.
