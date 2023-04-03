Friday, March 17
Medical, Oak St. Onamia, 5:52 a.m.
Remove unwanted, Beach Rd. Wahkon, 1:05 p.m.
Burglary, Broadway St. Wahkon, 1:56 p.m.
Alarm, Main St. Onamia, 5:43 p.m.
Welfare check, Beech Ln. Onamia, 6:53 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Medical, Elm St. Onamia, 12:25 a.m.
Fire, Cove Dr. Onamia, 5:49 a.m.
911 hang up, Beaver Bend, Garrison, 9:00 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:40 a.m.
Agency assist, Deerwood Ln, Onamia, 10:30 a.m.
Medical, Elm St. Onamia, 4:05 p.m.
Domestic, 30th St. Isle, 7:02 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Agency assist, Onamia, 7:53 a.m.
Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:02 p.m.
Theft, Stevens Rd. Onamia, 9:23 p.m.
Welfare check, Main St. Onamia, 9:33 p.m.
Monday, March 20
Welfare check, 350th St. Onamia, 10:47 a.m.
Theft, Walleye Rd. Onamia, 11:58 a.m.
Missing juvenile, 115th Ave. Onamia, 3:18 p.m.
Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:42 p.m.
Threats complaint, 125th Ave. Onamia, 5:31 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:34 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Public assist, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:00 a.m.
Welfare check, Quail Rd. Onamia, 11:51 a.m.
Disturbance, 360th St. Onamia, 1:21 p.m.
Death investigation, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 1:48 p.m.
Pursuit, Hwy 169, Onamia, 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Alarm, Shakopee Lake Rd. Onamia, 7:40 a.m.
Medical, 407th St. Onamia, 11:01 a.m.
Child custody, Cokato Way, Onamia, 5:03 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Main St. Wahkon, 10:38 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Medical, Isle St. Isle, 8:22 a.m.
Missing adult, Bunker Hill, Garrison, 8:36 a.m.
911 hang up, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:05 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Cokato Way, Onamia, 9:12 p.m.
