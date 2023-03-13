Friday, February 24
Suspicious activity, Crosier Dr. Onamia, 10:23 a.m.
Burglary, 3 Mile Reef, Mille Lacs Lake, 1:31 p.m.
Medical, 125th Ave. Onamia, 2:56 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, Elm St. Onamia, 6:24 p.m.
Saturday, February 25
Domestic, Marsh Rd. Onamia, 4:08 a.m.
Medical, Eyota Way, Onamia, 9:25 a.m.
Snowmobile accident, Onamia, 10:45 a.m.
Medical, 38th Ave. Isle, 12:31 p.m.
Threats complaint, Elm St. Onamia, 11:39 p.m.
Sunday, February 26
Medical, Onamia, 2:26 a.m.
911 hang up, Birch St. Onamia, 7:35 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, Elm St, Onamia, 4:04 p.m.
Medical, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:21 p.m.
Monday, February 27
Disturbance, Hwy 169, Onamia, 3:07 a.m.
Boat and water, Mille Lacs Lake, Onamia, 9:33 a.m.
Medical, Hwy 27, Onamia, 9:51 a.m.
Family Services Referral, 125th Ave, Onamia, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, February 28
Agency assist, Hwy 169, Onamia, 2:22 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, Elm St, Onamia, 5:09 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Agency assist, Hwy 47, Isle, 7:10 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Wahkon, 12:07 p.m.
Agency assist, Elm St. Onamia, 4:13 p.m.
Public assist, Lucretia Ln, Isle, 4:15 p.m.
911 hang up, Ringneck Roost, Garrison, 6:37 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Public assist, Lake St. Isle, 2:03 a.m.
Public assist, Marsh Rd, Onamia, 10:00 a.m.
Public assist, 320th Ave. Onamia, 12:48 p.m.
Disturbance, Quail Rd, Onamia, 4:18 p.m.
Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:40 p.m.
Disturbance, Birch St. Onamia, 7:26 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Suicidal party, Oak St. Onamia, 8:55 a.m.
Alarm, Shakopee Lake Rd. Onamia, 11:03 p.m.
