Friday, March 24
Search warrant, Zhingwaak Ct, Onamia, 12:00 a.m.
Missing juvenile, Elm St, Onamia, 2:34 p.m.
Animal, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 4:42 p.m.
Medical, Eyota Way, Onamia, 5:17 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Main St. Wahkon, 5:58 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
911 hang up, Hwy 47, Isle, 2:46 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd. Onamia, 6:53 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:39 a.m.
Theft, Swing-a-way, Garrison, 9:25 a.m.
Fraud, 385th St. Onamia, 1:53 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Stevens Rd. Onamia, 3:20 p.m.
Criminal sexual conduct, Elm St. Onamia, 8:01 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Search warrant, Stevens Rd. Onamia, 2:27 a.m.
Found dog, Tournament Trail, Onamia, 7:17 a.m.
911 Hang up, High Rd. Garrison, 10:32 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 130th Ave. Onamia, 2:54 p.m.
Disturbance, 360th St. Onamia, 3:48 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Elm St. Onamia, 11:20 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Burglary, 92nd Ave. Onamia, 7:35 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Southport Dr. Garrison, 11:30 a.m.
911 hang up, Spruce St. Onamia, 8:40 p.m.
Slumper, Wall St. Onamia, 9:08 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Welfare check, 350th St. Onamia, 11:24 a.m.
Public assist, 30th Ave. Isle, 2:11 p.m.
Alarm, Quail Rd. Onamia, 3:27 p.m.
Property damage, 300th St. Onamia, 5:22 p.m.
Threats, 370th St. Isle, 9:57 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Assault, Railroad Ave. Onamia, 12:44 a.m.
Alarm, 350th St. Onamia, 9:54 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 3:17 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Suspicious activity, Elm St. Onamia, 5:33 a.m.
Medical, 125th Ave. Onamia, 9:27 a.m.
911 hang up, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 3:59 p.m.
Assault, 130th Ave. Onamia, 4:15 p.m.
Suicidal party, Marsh rd, Onamia, 5:53 p.m.
Public assist, 85th Ave. Onamia, 10 47 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Community contact, 92nd Ave. Onamia, 2:42 a.m.
Medical, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 5:40 a.m.
Assault, Bunker Hill, Garrison, 7:16 a.m.
