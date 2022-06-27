Friday, June 10
Suspicious activity, Garrison, 1:31 a.m.
Welfare check, Hennepin Ave, Wahkon, 8:44 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, Hwy 169, Onamia, 10:00 p.m.
Noise complaint, Kathio State Park Rd, Onamia, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 9:31 a.m.
Mailbox vandalism, 30th Ave, Isle, 1:51 p.m.
Missing adult, 320th St, Onamia, 6:59 p.m.
Theft, 125th Ave, Onamia, 9:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
Juvenule complaint, Marsh Rd, Onamia, 12:50 a.m.
Disturbance, Short Cut Rd, Garrison, 10:13 a.m.
911 hang up, 130th Ave, Onamia, 5:41 p.m.
Disturbance, 460th St, Garrison, 5:55 p.m.
Monday, June 13
Theft, 10th Ave, Isle, 11:10 a.m.
Danco violation, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:26 p.m.
Husky found, Swing-A-Way, Garrison, 7:08 p.m.
Burglary, Eagle Flight Rd, Garrison, 7:53 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
Boat and Water, 460th Ave, Isle, 7:50 a.m.
Alarm, 125th Ave, Onamia, 5:05 p.m.
Alarm, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 5:53 p.m.
Injured deer, Onamia, 11:24 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Suspicious activity, West Broadway, Wahkon, 1:03 a.m.
Medical, 2nd Ave, Isle, 7:15 a.m.
Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:55 a.m.
Driving complaint, Onamia, 8:09 p.m.
Thursday, June 16
Property exchange, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 9:28 a.m.
Driving complaint, Onamia, 5:18 p.m.
Agency assist, 380th St, Wahkon, 5:52 p.m.
Welfare check, Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 7:56 p.m.
