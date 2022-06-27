Friday, June 10

Suspicious activity, Garrison, 1:31 a.m.

Welfare check, Hennepin Ave, Wahkon,  8:44 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, Hwy 169, Onamia, 10:00 p.m.

Noise complaint, Kathio State Park Rd, Onamia, 10:15 p.m. 

Saturday, June 11

Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 9:31 a.m.

Mailbox vandalism, 30th Ave, Isle, 1:51 p.m.

Missing adult, 320th St, Onamia, 6:59 p.m.

Theft, 125th Ave, Onamia, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Juvenule complaint, Marsh Rd, Onamia, 12:50 a.m.

Disturbance, Short Cut Rd, Garrison, 10:13 a.m.

911 hang up, 130th Ave, Onamia, 5:41 p.m.

Disturbance, 460th St, Garrison, 5:55 p.m.

Monday, June 13 

Theft, 10th Ave, Isle, 11:10 a.m.

Danco violation, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:26 p.m.

Husky found, Swing-A-Way, Garrison, 7:08 p.m.

Burglary, Eagle Flight Rd, Garrison, 7:53 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

Boat and Water, 460th Ave, Isle, 7:50 a.m.

Alarm, 125th Ave, Onamia, 5:05 p.m.

Alarm, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 5:53 p.m.

Injured deer, Onamia, 11:24 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Suspicious activity, West Broadway, Wahkon, 1:03 a.m.

Medical, 2nd Ave, Isle, 7:15 a.m.

Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:55 a.m.

Driving complaint, Onamia, 8:09 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Property exchange, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 9:28 a.m.

Driving complaint, Onamia, 5:18 p.m.

Agency assist, 380th St, Wahkon, 5:52 p.m.

Welfare check, Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 7:56 p.m.

