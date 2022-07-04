Friday, June 17

 Medical, 85th Ave, Onamia 9:56 a.m.

Shoplifting, Main St, Isle, 11:36 a.m. 

Suspicious activity, 100th Ave, Onamia, 4:45 p.m.

Thefts and extortion, Hwy 27, Onamia, 7:07 p.m.

  Saturday, June 18

Medical, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 8:10 a.m.

Dead deer, Hwy 27, Onamia, 11:32 a.m.

Drugs, Hwy 169, Onamia, 2:03 p.m.

Theft, Shakopee Lake Road, Onamia, 10:09 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Attempted break in, Birch St, Onamia, 2:29 a.m.

Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:17 a.m.

Missing juvenile, 373rd St, Isle, 7:26 p.m.

Driving complaint, Wahkon, 9:47 p.m.

Monday, June 20 

Victim notification, 310th St, Onamia, 1:10 p.m.

Medical, 387th St, Isle, 1:29 p.m.

Dog bite, Point Walk, Isle, 6:24 p.m.

Gas leak, Hwy 27, Onamia, 8:11 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Suspicious activity, Hill St, Onamia, 9:30 a.m.

Domestic violence court, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 11:02 a.m.

Vehicle theft, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 4:57 p.m.

Gas drive off, Hwy 47, Isle, 6:37 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

911 hang up, Rambler Rd, Onamia, 12:39 a.m.

Assault, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 3:07 a.m.

Disturbance, Fairway Ln, Onamia, 10:21 a.m.

Danco violation, Onamia, 9:07 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Property damage, 462nd St, Isle, 4:59 p.m.

Alarm, Timber Trails Rd, Onamia, 5:22 p.m.

Danco violation, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 7:07 p.m.

Suspicious activity, Grand Ace, Onamia, 7:57 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.