Sheriff’s Report
Friday, July 1
Drugs, 438th St, Isle, 8:10 a.m.
Theft, Whistle Road, Isle, 1:40 p.m.
Boater assist, Isle, 2:18 p.m.
Danco violation, Main St, Wahkon, 9:21 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Welfare check/pain, Xenon Road, Garrison, 12:03 a.m.
Domestic, Kathio St Pk Road, Onamia, 6:41 p.m.
Loose dogs, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:55 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Beach Road, Wahkon, 8:17 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Domestic, Hwy 169, Onamia, 1:54 p.m.
Jet ski driving complaint, Twilight Road, Onamia, 5:34 p.m.
Public assist, Vision Road, Isle, 7:49 p.m.
Fireworks complaint, Lakeshore Blvd, Wahkon, 10:12 p.m
Monday, July 4
Suspicious vehicle, Main St, Wahkon, 1:09 a.m.
Medical, Isle St, Isle, 7:37 a.m.
Accident/property damage, 181st Ave, Garrison, 11:07 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, Harry St, Onamia, 3:26 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5
Loud music complaint, Kasota Way, Onamia, 4:08 a.m.
Alarm, Whistle Road, Isle, 12:08 p.m.
Theft, Railroad Road, Onamia, 12:50 p.m.
Disturbance, Captive Lake Road, Garrison, 5:40 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
Pursuit, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 8:26 a.m.
Boat and water, Onamia, 10:33 a.m.
Damage to property, Duffers Delight, Garrison, 1:24 p.m.
Damage to property, West Isle St, Isle, 8:36 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Recovered stolen vehicle, Twilight Road, Onamia, 1:01 a.m.
Suspicious activity, 90th Ave, Onamia, 8:46 a.m.
Suicidal party, Captive Lake Road, Garrison, 10:26 a.m.
Domestic violence court, Ojibwe Drive, Onamia, 11:28 a.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.