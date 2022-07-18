Sheriff’s Report

Friday, July 1

Drugs, 438th St, Isle, 8:10 a.m.

Theft, Whistle Road, Isle, 1:40 p.m.

Boater assist, Isle, 2:18 p.m.

Danco violation, Main St, Wahkon, 9:21 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Welfare check/pain, Xenon Road, Garrison, 12:03 a.m.

Domestic, Kathio St Pk Road, Onamia, 6:41 p.m.

Loose dogs, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:55 p.m.

Remove unwanted, Beach Road, Wahkon, 8:17 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Domestic, Hwy 169, Onamia, 1:54 p.m.

Jet ski driving complaint, Twilight Road, Onamia, 5:34 p.m.

Public assist, Vision Road, Isle, 7:49 p.m.

Fireworks complaint, Lakeshore Blvd, Wahkon, 10:12 p.m

Monday, July 4 

Suspicious vehicle, Main St, Wahkon, 1:09 a.m.

Medical, Isle St, Isle, 7:37 a.m.

Accident/property damage, 181st Ave, Garrison, 11:07 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, Harry St, Onamia, 3:26 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Loud music complaint, Kasota Way, Onamia, 4:08 a.m.

Alarm, Whistle Road, Isle, 12:08 p.m.

Theft, Railroad Road, Onamia, 12:50 p.m.

Disturbance, Captive Lake Road, Garrison, 5:40 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Pursuit, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 8:26 a.m.

Boat and water, Onamia, 10:33 a.m.

Damage to property, Duffers Delight, Garrison, 1:24 p.m.

Damage to property, West Isle St, Isle, 8:36 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Recovered stolen vehicle, Twilight Road, Onamia, 1:01 a.m.

Suspicious activity, 90th Ave, Onamia, 8:46 a.m.

Suicidal party, Captive Lake Road, Garrison, 10:26 a.m.

Domestic violence court, Ojibwe Drive, Onamia, 11:28 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.