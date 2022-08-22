Sheriff’s Report
Friday, August 5
Sheriff’s Report
Friday, August 5
Threats complaint, Hwy 169, Onamia, 10:20 a.m.
Boat and water, Lake St. Isle, 10:56 a.m.
Theft, Timber Trails Rd, Onamia, 5:09 p.m.
Child custody, Beaver Bend, Garrison, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, August 6
Suspicious activity, Tamarac Rd, Onamia, 8:05 a.m.
Theft, Journey’s End, Garrison, 10:44 a.m.
Theft, 125th Ave, Onamia, 5:23 p.m.
Disturbance, Walnut Rd, Isle, 9:31 p.m.
Sunday, August 7
Assault, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 9:49 a.m.
Remove unwanted, 180th Ave, Onamia, 11:42 a.m.
Disturbance, 330th St, Onamia, 5:46 p.m.
Theft, High Drive, Garrison, 7:14 p.m.
Monday, August 8
Suspicious activity, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 1:52 a.m.
Medical, 20th Ave, Isle, 2:32 p.m.
Tuesday, August 9
Medical, Hwy 27, Onamia, 6:27 a.m.
Fraud, forgery, scam, 10th St, Isle, 9:23 a.m.
Fire, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:55 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Main St, Onamia, 3:13 p.m.
Remove unwanted, Hwy 47, Isle, 6:18 p.m.
Wednesday, August 10
Suicidal party, Hwy 169, Onamia, 2:33 a.m.
House fire, Hwy 169, Onamia, 3:11 a.m.
Property damage, Blair Way, Wahkon, 10:24 a.m.
Sexual Harassment, Main St, Wahkon, 6:52 p.m.
Thursday, August 11
Medical, East Isle, Isle, 5:22 a.m.
Theft, Evergreen Lane, Onamia, 4:37 p.m.
Medical, Fairway Lans, Onamia, 6:28 p.m.
Sexual conduct welfare check, 92nd Ave, Onamia, 8:16 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
September is Suicide Prevention Month Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.