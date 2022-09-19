Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Sept. 9
Animal, 460th St. Garrison, 2:41 a.m.
Death investigation, 340th St. Onamia, 10:39 a.m.
Theft, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 3:55 p.m.
Disturbance, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:06 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Medical, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 4:26 a.m.
Theft, Main St. Wahkon, 2:52 p.m.
Loose cows on road, Onamia, 6:10 p.m.
Fireworks complaint, Garrison, 8:44 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Medical, Onamia, 1:40 a.m.
Animal, 300th St. Onamia, 10:55 a.m.
Harassment complaint, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 6:13 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:28 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Assault, Stevens Rd. Onamia, 1:31 a.m.
Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:05 a.m.
Agancy assist, Park St. Onamia, 5:42 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Mille Lacs Ave. Wahkon, 10:58 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Attempted break in, Hill St. Onamia, 1:29 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Garrison, 11:13 a.m.
Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:14 p.m.
Theft, 85th Ave. Onamia, 9:19 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Suspicious activity, Wahkon, 5:58 a.m.
Medical, Sugarbush Cir. Garrison, 6:19 p.m.
Accident, 30th Ave. Isle, 3:21 a.m.
Animal, 118th Ave. Onamia, 5:07 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Suspicious activity, East Moose Ln. Wahkon, 12:21 a.m.
Alarm, Eyota Way, Onamia, 2:09 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Mille Lacs Ave. Wahkon, 12:23 p.m.
Medical, Hwy 47, Isle, 8:48 p.m.
