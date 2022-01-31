Sheriff’s Report
Friday, January 14
Intoxicated male, Main St, Wahkon, 12:23 a.m.
Disturbance, 125th ave, Onamia, 11:39 a.m.
Assault, Hwy 169, 1:02 p.m.
Car fire, Lucretia Lane, Isle, 10:24 p.m.
Saturday, January 15
Medical, Mille Lacs Parkway, Isle, 6:38 a.m.
Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:41 p.m.
Unknown fire, 10th Ave, Isle, 8:49 p.m.
Agency assist, Southport Dr, Garrison, 10:43 p.m.
Sunday, January 16
Agency assist medical, Dorothy St, Isle, 10:39 a.m.
Lockout, Hwy 47, Isle, 1:38 p.m.
Car/deer, Onamia, 6:34 p.m.
Suspicious activity/vehicle, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:17 p.m.
Monday, January 17
Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:54 a.m.
Missing Juvinule, 340th St, Onamia, 2:55 p.m.
Medical, Main St, Onamia, 8:42 p.m.
Medical - possible OD, Quail Rd, Onamia, 10:01 pm.
Tuesday, January 18
Lift assist, Eyota Way, Onamia, 12:11 a.m.
Noise complaint, Oak St, Onamia, 1:07 a.m.
Fraud-forgery-scam, 480th St, Isle, 3:04 p.m.
Community contact, Nay Ah Shing Dr Onamia, 10:54 p.m
Wednesday, January 19
Fall, Eyota Way, Onamia, 3:44 a.m.
Suicidal party, 340 th St, Onamia, 11:23 a.m.
Medical, 115th Ave, Onamia, 7:46 p.m.
Traffic, Onamia, 11:29 p.m.
Thursday, January 20
Female on foot, Elm St, Onamia, 4:50 a.m.
Agency assist, Isle, 6:30 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:15 p.m.
Agency assist, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:33 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, January 14
Samantha Benjamin, 26, gm 5th deg drugs
Bobby Eagle, 19, misd dom asslt
Tyler Wind, 37, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Drake Held, 23, gm DWI
Logan Mattson, 26, hf Benton Co fel 3rd deg csc
Randall Nickaboine, 25, MLC wrnt misd trespass
Mark Opatz, 66, fel 5th deg drugs
Saturday, January 15
Karen Harrington, 66, MLC wrnt fel check forg
Maureen Nickaboine, 62, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Clinton Smith, 25, fel rec stol prop
Dayryce Taylor, 23, hf Benton Co gm 5th deg csc
Sunday, January 16
Davis Deyhle, 22, MLC wrnt x2, misd poss needle x2, gm 5th deg drugs
Derek Smith, 39, MLC wrnt x3, Crow Wing Co wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs x4, gm intro controban into fac, fel cred card fraud, fel DWI
Amanda Juetten, 36, gm 3rd DWI, misd DWI x2
Franklin Shingobe, 51, MLC wrnt x2, Pine Co wrnt, fel 4th deg asslt, fel 5th deg drugs, gm introduce controban, gm obst leg pro, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel 3rd deg threats of viol, fel theft, gm dac, misd disord cond, fel receiving stol prop
Monday, January 17
Sophia Barling, 29, gm danco
Jeremiah Holmberg, 41, Becker Co wrnt, fel asslt
Tuesday, January 18
Reid Smith, 45, gm 5th deg drugs, misd no proof of ins, misd mv reg
Jamie Zabloski, 30, misd trespass
Steven Aune, 31, MLC wrnt x4 fel 3rd deg drug poss, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, fel poss ammo, fel poss firearm
Wayne Boyd, 65, MLC wrnt x2, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel stalk, misd theft
Michael Kalk, 53, Steves Co wrnt, fel fta
Charles Reeves, 51, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg csc, fel 3rd deg csc x6
Amber Sieling, 35, hf Benton Co, gm dac
Morningstar Smith, 44, hf Benton Co fel 1st deg burg
Sarah Strandin, 39, MLC wrnt fel pv 3rd deg drug sales
Ricky Wirz, 39, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg asslt, fel dom asslt, fel 4th deg asslt
Wednesday, January 19
Michael Fults, 34, MLC wrnt x5, fel viol nco x2, fel danco viol x3, misd child supp
Gary Lueck, 56, MLC wrnt, fel pv 5th deg drug poss
Kay Spychalla, 50, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm intro cont into jail, misd obst leg pro, pm seat belt
Roland Anderson, 61, fel DWI, fel 1st deg DWI within 10 years, fel 1st deg DWI, gm dac
Ryan Pacheco, 20, MLC wrnt fel felon conv of viol, fel poss ammo/firearm
Brandon Wade, 43, MLC wrnt x3, fel dom asslt, misd pharm, fel 5th deg drugs
Thursday, January 20
Paschen Christensen, 34, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd DWI
Todd Rolack, 30, gm 3rd deg DWI
