Sheriff’s Report 

Friday, January 14

Intoxicated male, Main St, Wahkon, 12:23 a.m. 

Disturbance, 125th ave, Onamia, 11:39 a.m.

Assault, Hwy 169, 1:02 p.m.

Car fire, Lucretia Lane, Isle, 10:24 p.m.

Saturday, January 15

Medical, Mille Lacs Parkway, Isle, 6:38 a.m.

Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:41 p.m.

Unknown fire, 10th Ave, Isle, 8:49 p.m.

Agency assist, Southport Dr, Garrison, 10:43 p.m.

Sunday, January 16

Agency assist medical, Dorothy St, Isle, 10:39 a.m.

Lockout, Hwy 47, Isle, 1:38 p.m.

Car/deer, Onamia, 6:34 p.m.

Suspicious activity/vehicle, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:17 p.m.

Monday, January 17

Remove unwanted, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:54 a.m.

Missing Juvinule, 340th St, Onamia, 2:55 p.m.

Medical, Main St, Onamia, 8:42 p.m.

Medical - possible OD, Quail Rd, Onamia, 10:01 pm.

Tuesday, January 18

Lift assist, Eyota Way, Onamia, 12:11 a.m.

Noise complaint, Oak St, Onamia, 1:07 a.m.

Fraud-forgery-scam, 480th St, Isle, 3:04 p.m.

Community contact, Nay Ah Shing Dr Onamia, 10:54 p.m

Wednesday, January 19

Fall, Eyota Way, Onamia, 3:44 a.m.

Suicidal party, 340 th St, Onamia, 11:23 a.m.

Medical, 115th Ave, Onamia, 7:46 p.m.

Traffic, Onamia, 11:29 p.m.

Thursday, January 20

Female on foot, Elm St, Onamia, 4:50 a.m.

Agency assist, Isle, 6:30 p.m.

Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:15 p.m.

Agency assist, Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:33 p.m.

 

Jail Roster 

Friday, January 14

Samantha Benjamin, 26, gm 5th deg drugs 

Bobby Eagle, 19, misd dom asslt

Tyler Wind, 37, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Drake Held, 23, gm DWI

Logan Mattson, 26, hf Benton Co fel 3rd deg csc

Randall Nickaboine, 25, MLC wrnt misd trespass

Mark Opatz, 66, fel 5th deg drugs

Saturday, January 15 

Karen Harrington, 66, MLC wrnt fel check forg

Maureen Nickaboine, 62, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Clinton Smith, 25, fel rec stol prop

Dayryce Taylor, 23, hf Benton Co gm 5th deg csc

Sunday, January 16 

Davis Deyhle, 22, MLC wrnt x2, misd poss needle x2, gm 5th deg drugs

Derek Smith, 39, MLC wrnt x3, Crow Wing Co wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs x4, gm intro controban into fac, fel cred card fraud, fel DWI

Amanda Juetten, 36, gm 3rd DWI, misd DWI x2

Franklin Shingobe, 51, MLC wrnt x2, Pine Co wrnt, fel 4th deg asslt, fel 5th deg drugs, gm introduce controban, gm obst leg pro, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel 3rd deg threats of viol, fel theft, gm dac, misd disord cond, fel receiving stol prop

Monday, January 17 

Sophia Barling, 29, gm danco 

Jeremiah Holmberg, 41, Becker Co wrnt, fel asslt

Tuesday, January 18 

Reid Smith, 45, gm 5th deg drugs, misd no proof of ins, misd mv reg

Jamie Zabloski, 30, misd trespass

Steven Aune, 31, MLC wrnt x4 fel 3rd deg drug poss, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, fel poss ammo, fel poss firearm

Wayne Boyd, 65, MLC wrnt x2, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel stalk, misd theft

Michael Kalk, 53, Steves Co wrnt, fel fta

Charles Reeves, 51, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg csc, fel 3rd deg csc x6

Amber Sieling, 35, hf Benton Co, gm dac

Morningstar Smith, 44, hf Benton Co fel 1st deg burg

Sarah Strandin, 39, MLC wrnt fel pv 3rd deg drug sales

Ricky Wirz, 39, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg asslt, fel dom asslt, fel 4th deg asslt

Wednesday, January 19 

Michael Fults, 34, MLC wrnt x5, fel viol nco x2, fel danco viol x3, misd child supp

Gary Lueck, 56, MLC wrnt, fel pv 5th deg drug poss

Kay Spychalla, 50, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm intro cont into jail, misd obst leg pro, pm seat belt

Roland Anderson, 61, fel DWI, fel 1st deg DWI within 10 years, fel 1st deg DWI, gm dac

Ryan Pacheco, 20, MLC wrnt fel felon conv of viol, fel poss ammo/firearm

Brandon Wade, 43, MLC wrnt x3, fel dom asslt, misd pharm, fel 5th deg drugs

Thursday, January 20

Paschen Christensen, 34, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd DWI

Todd Rolack, 30, gm 3rd deg DWI

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.