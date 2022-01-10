John Beens, 37, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd drug poss, misd poss marij, misd no ins
Shane Braaten, 34, Henn Co gm DWI
Mason Larson, 31, fel 3rd deg asslt, gm int w/911 call, gm cdtp, fel false impr, misd dom asslt
Saturday, December 25
Dealayna Boyd, 20, MLC wrnt fel p.v. viol nco, gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss, gm obst leg pro, misd false name to po
Matthew Davis, 39, fel re stol prop
Sarah Englund, 35, fel 1st deg burg
Alexander Lubins, 22, gm 3rd deg DWI
Sunday, December 26
Steven Laumann, 47, Sherb Co wrnt gm DWI
Richard Lund-Eardley, 31, gm no ins, gm carry poi, misd dar, misd no comply w/officer
Jorge Salinas, 42, gm motor veh reg int to esc, misd 4th deg DWI, misd drive w/o valid lic, misd proof of inc, misd open bottle
Monday, December 27
Brent Bedausky, 26, misd dom asslt, misd danco
Ashley Saddler, 28, Scott Co wrnt, fel trans fraud
Tuesday, December 28
Deon Fineday, 22, fel hro
Jerri Kegg-Nickaboine, 28, MLC wrnt x4, fel 5th deg drugs x2, financ trans card fraud x2, fel theft
Andy Birosh, 37, MLC wrnt fel flee in mv, gm dacips
James Deschampe, 29, fel 5th deg drugs, misd dam to prop
Wednesday, December 29
Gary Palmer, 33, fel dom asslt
Scott Ridgely, 56, fel danco vio, misd dar
Mathew Davis, 39, gm dac
David Determan, 60, MLC wrnt misd disord cond
Clinton Smith, 25, MLC wrnt x11, misd theft x2, fel drugs, fel 5th deg drugs x3, gm DWI, fel flee police in mv, gm theft, gm proof of ins, misd dar x2, gm 3rd deg DWI, misd obst leg proc, misd open bot, gm give false name, misd tresp
Thursday, December 30
Randell Sam, 25, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss x3, misd false name to po
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.