Jail Roster

Friday, December 24

John Beens, 37, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd drug poss, misd poss marij, misd no ins

Shane Braaten, 34, Henn Co gm DWI

Mason Larson, 31, fel 3rd deg asslt, gm int w/911 call, gm cdtp, fel false impr, misd dom asslt

Saturday, December 25

Dealayna Boyd, 20, MLC wrnt fel p.v. viol nco, gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss, gm obst leg pro, misd false name to po

Matthew Davis, 39, fel re stol prop

Sarah Englund, 35, fel 1st deg burg

Alexander Lubins, 22, gm 3rd deg DWI

Sunday, December 26

Steven Laumann, 47, Sherb Co wrnt gm DWI

Richard Lund-Eardley, 31, gm no ins, gm carry poi, misd dar, misd no comply w/officer

Jorge Salinas, 42, gm motor veh reg int to esc, misd 4th deg DWI, misd drive w/o valid lic, misd proof of inc, misd open bottle

Monday, December 27

Brent Bedausky, 26, misd dom asslt, misd danco

Ashley Saddler, 28, Scott Co wrnt, fel trans fraud

Tuesday, December 28

Deon Fineday, 22, fel hro

Jerri Kegg-Nickaboine, 28, MLC wrnt x4, fel 5th deg drugs x2, financ trans card fraud x2, fel theft

Andy Birosh, 37, MLC wrnt fel flee in mv, gm dacips

James Deschampe, 29, fel 5th deg drugs, misd dam to prop

Wednesday, December 29

Gary Palmer, 33, fel dom asslt

Scott Ridgely, 56, fel danco vio, misd dar

Mathew Davis, 39, gm dac

David Determan, 60, MLC wrnt misd disord cond

Clinton Smith, 25, MLC wrnt x11, misd theft x2, fel drugs, fel 5th deg drugs x3, gm DWI, fel flee police in mv, gm theft, gm proof of ins, misd dar x2, gm 3rd deg DWI, misd obst leg proc, misd open bot, gm give false name, misd tresp

Thursday, December 30

Randell Sam, 25, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss x3, misd false name to po

