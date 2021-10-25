Sheriff’s Report

Friday, October 8

Suspicious person, Vista Rd, Isle, 4:43 am

Suspicious activity, Edgewater Circle, Garrison, 1:38 pm

Suspicious activity, Onamia, 6:03 pm

Disturbance, 30th Ave, Isle, 11:56 pm

Saturday,October 9

Medical-passed out, Skyline Drive, Garrison, 12:53 am

Trespass complaint, Teal Rd, Wahkon, 8:24 am

Criminal damage to property, Whistle Rd, Isle, 1:01 pm

Stolen pontoon boat and trailer, Lakeshore Blvd, Wahkon, 6:18 pm

Sunday, October 10

Remove unwanted, Mulligan Rd, Garrison, 10:39 am

Theft, Onamia, 3:24 pm

Foot pursuit, Anishinabe Dr, Onamia, 7:08 pm

Suspicious vehicle, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 10:34 pm

Monday, October 11

Juvenile complaint, 130th Ave, Onamia, 5:31 pm

Suspicious vehicle,  Onamia, 10:34 pm

Agency assist, Cherry Ln, Onamia, 10:58 pm

Motorist assist, Onamia, 11:44 pm

Tuesday, October 12

Suspicious vehicle,  Onamia, 12:14 am

Burglary in progress, Lucretia Ln, Isle, 4:29 am

Suspicious activity, Whistle Rd, Isle, 6:08 pm

Traffic, Onamia, 9:08 am 

Wednesday, October 13

Pursuit/traffic, Onamia, 9:39 am

Suspicious activity, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 9:41 am

Vehicle in ditch, Isle, 2:15 pm

Alt for Morrison Co, Hill St, Onamia, 2:29 pm

Thursday, October 14

Residential Burglar alarm, 375th St, Onamia, 2:33 pm

Break-in, 100th Ave, Onamia, 4:01 pm

Assault, Harry St, Onamia, 5:04 pm

O.D. Naytahwaush Dr, Isle, 8:46 pm

Jail Roster

Friday, October 8

Vincent Sweedman, 26, PV GM DWI

Tina Thiewes, 46, MLC wrnt, fel drugs 5th deg x3

Bryan Hampton, 34, MLC wrnt, fel 1st deg drug poss, fel 2nd deg drug poss

Elijah Jurgens, 26, fel 5th deg

Matthew Mitchel, 27, MLC wrnt x8, fel fin card fraud - no con, MISD damage to prop, MISD poss of hypo ned or syr, fel stalk, fel stalk agg vio, fel burg, 1st deg poss dan weap, fel burg, 1st deg DWE OCC, fel asslt 2nd deg, fel dam to prop 1st deg, 5th deg drugs, fel theft - take MV, MIS trespass, fel sim rob, MISD asslt 5th deg, MISD theft, fel flee in MV

Eric Moss, 29, fel dom asslt

Saturday, October 9

Sebastian Benjamin, 23, Crow Wing Co wrnt

Sunday, October 10

Jeffrey Heckel, 56, MISD dom asslt

Sir Peet, 29, fel asslt 4th deg x2, fel dom asslt, MISD flee  officer other than MV MISD asslt 5th deg.

Jesse Ringaman, 49, MISD trespass, GM interfere with privacy, MISD pub nuis.

Monday, October 11

Levi Anderson, 20, Fel check forg, fel poss/sale of stolen counterfeit curr

Brianna Benjamin, 23, PV GM drugs

Nicolas Erickson, 38, MISD vio HRO

Andrew Nickaboine, 20, fel murder 1st deg - pre x2, fel murder 1st deg intent x2, fel murder 2nd deg drive by x2, fel murder 2nd deg intent - no pre x2, murder, 2nd deg  w/o intent x2, fel crime commit for a gang

Rueben Taylor, 28, GM trespass

Jason Winner, 49, fel drugs 2nd deg, fel drugs 5th deg, 

GM drugs 5th deg

Tuesday, October 12

Amber Day, 35, fel 5th deg drugs

Wednesday, October 13

Dylan Irlbeck, 31, GM 3rd deg DWI, MISD open bot, PM use of phone

Jeremy Johnson, 47, MLC wrnt, danco vio

Wyatt Anderson, 34, fel dang weap reckless dischrg, MISD disord cond

Gabriel Armbrust, 31, GM theft, GM drugs 5th deg

Raymond Benjamin, 54, fel DWI refuse test, fel DWI oper MV, fel drugs 5th deg

Adrianna Benjamin-Sam, 20, PV fel drugs 5th deg

Brandon Jahn, 25, fel drugs 5th deg

Lance Sauder, 34, fel 5th deg drugs, MISD danco vio

Thursday, October 14

Amy Kruger, 43, PV fel drugs 5th deg

Thomas Anderson, 51, Fel DWI

Danielle Boyd, 35, MLV wrnt x4, MISD trespass x3

Jesse Duran, NA, fel drugs 5th deg, MISD obstruct, MISD pharm

Thomas Fountain, 22, fel DWI

Richard Gehlen, 53, fel dom asslt x2

Jennifer Kack, 43, MISD disord cond

Jeffrey Linn, 37, fel 2nd deg DWI

Diane London, 56, fel DWI

Jerod Morford, 28, fel DWI

Chad Rowlett, 46, fel burg

Liberty Satonica, 25, fel asslt 1st deg, GM dom asslt, GM danco vio, MLC wrnt, MISD dom asslt x2

