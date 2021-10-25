Sheriff’s Report
Friday, October 8
Suspicious person, Vista Rd, Isle, 4:43 am
Suspicious activity, Edgewater Circle, Garrison, 1:38 pm
Suspicious activity, Onamia, 6:03 pm
Disturbance, 30th Ave, Isle, 11:56 pm
Saturday,October 9
Medical-passed out, Skyline Drive, Garrison, 12:53 am
Trespass complaint, Teal Rd, Wahkon, 8:24 am
Criminal damage to property, Whistle Rd, Isle, 1:01 pm
Stolen pontoon boat and trailer, Lakeshore Blvd, Wahkon, 6:18 pm
Sunday, October 10
Remove unwanted, Mulligan Rd, Garrison, 10:39 am
Theft, Onamia, 3:24 pm
Foot pursuit, Anishinabe Dr, Onamia, 7:08 pm
Suspicious vehicle, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 10:34 pm
Monday, October 11
Juvenile complaint, 130th Ave, Onamia, 5:31 pm
Suspicious vehicle, Onamia, 10:34 pm
Agency assist, Cherry Ln, Onamia, 10:58 pm
Motorist assist, Onamia, 11:44 pm
Tuesday, October 12
Suspicious vehicle, Onamia, 12:14 am
Burglary in progress, Lucretia Ln, Isle, 4:29 am
Suspicious activity, Whistle Rd, Isle, 6:08 pm
Traffic, Onamia, 9:08 am
Wednesday, October 13
Pursuit/traffic, Onamia, 9:39 am
Suspicious activity, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 9:41 am
Vehicle in ditch, Isle, 2:15 pm
Alt for Morrison Co, Hill St, Onamia, 2:29 pm
Thursday, October 14
Residential Burglar alarm, 375th St, Onamia, 2:33 pm
Break-in, 100th Ave, Onamia, 4:01 pm
Assault, Harry St, Onamia, 5:04 pm
O.D. Naytahwaush Dr, Isle, 8:46 pm
Jail Roster
Friday, October 8
Vincent Sweedman, 26, PV GM DWI
Tina Thiewes, 46, MLC wrnt, fel drugs 5th deg x3
Bryan Hampton, 34, MLC wrnt, fel 1st deg drug poss, fel 2nd deg drug poss
Elijah Jurgens, 26, fel 5th deg
Matthew Mitchel, 27, MLC wrnt x8, fel fin card fraud - no con, MISD damage to prop, MISD poss of hypo ned or syr, fel stalk, fel stalk agg vio, fel burg, 1st deg poss dan weap, fel burg, 1st deg DWE OCC, fel asslt 2nd deg, fel dam to prop 1st deg, 5th deg drugs, fel theft - take MV, MIS trespass, fel sim rob, MISD asslt 5th deg, MISD theft, fel flee in MV
Eric Moss, 29, fel dom asslt
Saturday, October 9
Sebastian Benjamin, 23, Crow Wing Co wrnt
Sunday, October 10
Jeffrey Heckel, 56, MISD dom asslt
Sir Peet, 29, fel asslt 4th deg x2, fel dom asslt, MISD flee officer other than MV MISD asslt 5th deg.
Jesse Ringaman, 49, MISD trespass, GM interfere with privacy, MISD pub nuis.
Monday, October 11
Levi Anderson, 20, Fel check forg, fel poss/sale of stolen counterfeit curr
Brianna Benjamin, 23, PV GM drugs
Nicolas Erickson, 38, MISD vio HRO
Andrew Nickaboine, 20, fel murder 1st deg - pre x2, fel murder 1st deg intent x2, fel murder 2nd deg drive by x2, fel murder 2nd deg intent - no pre x2, murder, 2nd deg w/o intent x2, fel crime commit for a gang
Rueben Taylor, 28, GM trespass
Jason Winner, 49, fel drugs 2nd deg, fel drugs 5th deg,
GM drugs 5th deg
Tuesday, October 12
Amber Day, 35, fel 5th deg drugs
Wednesday, October 13
Dylan Irlbeck, 31, GM 3rd deg DWI, MISD open bot, PM use of phone
Jeremy Johnson, 47, MLC wrnt, danco vio
Wyatt Anderson, 34, fel dang weap reckless dischrg, MISD disord cond
Gabriel Armbrust, 31, GM theft, GM drugs 5th deg
Raymond Benjamin, 54, fel DWI refuse test, fel DWI oper MV, fel drugs 5th deg
Adrianna Benjamin-Sam, 20, PV fel drugs 5th deg
Brandon Jahn, 25, fel drugs 5th deg
Lance Sauder, 34, fel 5th deg drugs, MISD danco vio
Thursday, October 14
Amy Kruger, 43, PV fel drugs 5th deg
Thomas Anderson, 51, Fel DWI
Danielle Boyd, 35, MLV wrnt x4, MISD trespass x3
Jesse Duran, NA, fel drugs 5th deg, MISD obstruct, MISD pharm
Thomas Fountain, 22, fel DWI
Richard Gehlen, 53, fel dom asslt x2
Jennifer Kack, 43, MISD disord cond
Jeffrey Linn, 37, fel 2nd deg DWI
Diane London, 56, fel DWI
Jerod Morford, 28, fel DWI
Chad Rowlett, 46, fel burg
Liberty Satonica, 25, fel asslt 1st deg, GM dom asslt, GM danco vio, MLC wrnt, MISD dom asslt x2
