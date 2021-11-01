Sheriff’s Report

Friday, October 15

Possible O.D. - Sam Dr., Isle, 2:15 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Combative patient - Elm St., Onamia, 4:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Motor vehicle theft 0 Skyline Dr., Garrison, 7:33 a.m. - Dispatch entry

Family services referral - 40th Ave., Isle, 4:36 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Commercial burg alarm - Superior St., Isle, 6:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Saturday,October 16

Pursuit - Harry St., Onamia, 12:25 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Assault - Elm St., Onamia - 2:52 p.m. 

Medical - Timber Trails R., Onamia, 9:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Disturbance -Whistle Rd., Isle, 9:53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Remove unwated - Hwy. 169, Onamia, 10:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Sunday, October 17

Stolen party bus - 92nd Ave., Onamia, 1:10 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Remove unwated - Twilight Rd., Onamia, 2:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Medical - SOB/COPD - 438th St., Isle, 8:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Welfare check - Onamia, 12:19 p.m. 

Car/bear - Onamia - 7:16 p.m.

Monday, October 18

Fraud-forgery-scam - 300th St., Onamia, 8:27 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Assault- student fight - 125th Ave., Onamia, 1:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Garbage dumping - 480th St. Isle, 4:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Domestic - Beach Rd., Wahkon, 12:21 a.m. 

Tuesday, October 19

Theft - 170th Ave., Hillman, 11:35 a.m. 

Accident - 85th Ave. Onamia, 12:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Alarm, panic alarm zone 1 - Gone golfin, Garrison, 2:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Child custody - 290th St., Onamia, 4:46 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Gas drive off - Hwy. 169, Onamia, 7:03 p.m. 

Suspicious activity - 476th St., Garrison, 10:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Wednesday, October 20

Agency assist for family services - 40th Ave., Isle, 11:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Motorist assist - Hwy. 169, Onamia, 5:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Suspicious activity - Tee Time, Garrison, 7:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Accident x2 vehicles - Onamia, 9:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Thursday, October 21

Medical - possible overdose - Main St., Isle,  2:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry 

Theft - Main St., Wahkon, 9:08 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Domestic Violence Court - Hwy. 169, Garrison, 09:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Domestic Violence Court - Noopiming Ln., Onamia, 10:25 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Medical - males passed out on observation tower - Kathio State Park, 4:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Alarm at Taco Johns - Hwy 169 Onamia - 3:52 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Jail Roster

Friday, October 15

Erik Carlson, 39, GM veh reg, Misd no POI, Misd DAR, Misd disp tabs, Misd OP unreg veh, Misd unreg, PM unsafe equ, PM fail to signal

Maybrick Madsen, 33, Fel rec stol prop, Fel 5th deg drug poss, Misd poss para, Misd DAR, Misd carry PI, MLC wrnt, GM 5th deg drugg poss, Misd flee on foot

Chelsea Shaw, 30, GM 2nd deg DWI, GM test ref, Misd poss para, Misd DAR

Jamie Zabloski, 29, Misd trespass, Misd obst leg proc, Misd poss para, PM small amt marj

Saturday, October 16

Karen Sam, 29, Fel 4th deg asslt

Thomas Drumbeater, 53, MLC wrnt Fel PV 5th deg drug poss

Derek Smith, 39, Fel 5th deg drug poss, MLC wrnt, Fel card fraud, MLC wrnt, Fel DWI

Scott Ridgely, 56, MLC arnt GM DANCO Viol,  GM DANCO viol

Jason Bickford, 39, GM 3rd deg DWI, GM DWI

Aaron Summers, 28, Fel 3rd deg aslt, Misd 5th deg aslt, Misd dis cond

Sunday, October 17

Keona Mitchell, 22, MLC wrnt Fel theft

Arnold Belgarde, 41, Fel 5th deg drug poss

Jonathan Jackson, 23,MLC wrnt GM veh reg, Misd DAR

Bobby Kerr, 35, Misd DWI x2, Misd no license, PM speed

Taylor Olson, 21, Misd dom asslt

Monday, October 18

Allison Mitchell, 24, MLC wrnt, Fel card fraud

Destiny Cornwell, 30, MLC wrnt Fel 2nd deg drug sales

Breanna Shermer, 23, MLC wrnt GM 5th deg drug poss

Jasmine Smith, 22, MLC wrnt Fel 5th deg drug poss x2, GM false name, Misd poss need, Misd poss leg drug, Misd CDTP

James White, 47, GM DAC-IPS

Chanda Eagle, 43, MLC wrnt Misd theft

Nicholas Truehart, 28, Misd dom asslt

Tuesday, October 19

Jessica Jacobson, 41, Misd poss hypodermic needle

Francisco Martinez, 30, Fel controlled subs, Fel 5th deg drugs

Wednesday, October 20

Benjamin Garbow, 40, MLC wrrnt, Fel 5th deg drugss, Fel flee in MV, Misd poss need, Misd DAS

Leah Machacek, 35, Fel PV 2nd deg asslt

Ronald Brown, 51, Fel 1st deg DWI, GM DAC-IPS

Nicole Thompkins, 37, GM 5th deg drug poss, Misd no ins

Todd Ferguson, 33, GM DWI operate MV under influence, GM 2nd deg DWI x2, Misd traffic reckless driv

Thursday, October 21

Bruce Anoka, 24, MLC A&D hold, Fel viol NCO

Roy Eagle, 43, MLC A&D hold, Fel 2nd deg asslt

Calvin Holter, 37, MLC wrnt, Misd Dom Asslt, Misd DAR, Misd no ins, Misd DANCO viol

Denitra LaGarde, 41, GM DAC-IPS, PM poss drug para, Misd no POI

Natasha Orsburne, 26, GM test ref, GM DWI

Lucas Schwarzbauer, 33, MLC A&D hold, Fel dom asslt

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.