Sheriff’s Report
Friday, October 15
Possible O.D. - Sam Dr., Isle, 2:15 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Combative patient - Elm St., Onamia, 4:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Motor vehicle theft 0 Skyline Dr., Garrison, 7:33 a.m. - Dispatch entry
Family services referral - 40th Ave., Isle, 4:36 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Commercial burg alarm - Superior St., Isle, 6:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Saturday,October 16
Pursuit - Harry St., Onamia, 12:25 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Assault - Elm St., Onamia - 2:52 p.m.
Medical - Timber Trails R., Onamia, 9:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Disturbance -Whistle Rd., Isle, 9:53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Remove unwated - Hwy. 169, Onamia, 10:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Sunday, October 17
Stolen party bus - 92nd Ave., Onamia, 1:10 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Remove unwated - Twilight Rd., Onamia, 2:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Medical - SOB/COPD - 438th St., Isle, 8:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Welfare check - Onamia, 12:19 p.m.
Car/bear - Onamia - 7:16 p.m.
Monday, October 18
Fraud-forgery-scam - 300th St., Onamia, 8:27 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Assault- student fight - 125th Ave., Onamia, 1:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Garbage dumping - 480th St. Isle, 4:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Domestic - Beach Rd., Wahkon, 12:21 a.m.
Tuesday, October 19
Theft - 170th Ave., Hillman, 11:35 a.m.
Accident - 85th Ave. Onamia, 12:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Alarm, panic alarm zone 1 - Gone golfin, Garrison, 2:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Child custody - 290th St., Onamia, 4:46 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Gas drive off - Hwy. 169, Onamia, 7:03 p.m.
Suspicious activity - 476th St., Garrison, 10:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Wednesday, October 20
Agency assist for family services - 40th Ave., Isle, 11:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Motorist assist - Hwy. 169, Onamia, 5:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Suspicious activity - Tee Time, Garrison, 7:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Accident x2 vehicles - Onamia, 9:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Thursday, October 21
Medical - possible overdose - Main St., Isle, 2:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Theft - Main St., Wahkon, 9:08 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Domestic Violence Court - Hwy. 169, Garrison, 09:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Domestic Violence Court - Noopiming Ln., Onamia, 10:25 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Medical - males passed out on observation tower - Kathio State Park, 4:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Alarm at Taco Johns - Hwy 169 Onamia - 3:52 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Jail Roster
Friday, October 15
Erik Carlson, 39, GM veh reg, Misd no POI, Misd DAR, Misd disp tabs, Misd OP unreg veh, Misd unreg, PM unsafe equ, PM fail to signal
Maybrick Madsen, 33, Fel rec stol prop, Fel 5th deg drug poss, Misd poss para, Misd DAR, Misd carry PI, MLC wrnt, GM 5th deg drugg poss, Misd flee on foot
Chelsea Shaw, 30, GM 2nd deg DWI, GM test ref, Misd poss para, Misd DAR
Jamie Zabloski, 29, Misd trespass, Misd obst leg proc, Misd poss para, PM small amt marj
Saturday, October 16
Karen Sam, 29, Fel 4th deg asslt
Thomas Drumbeater, 53, MLC wrnt Fel PV 5th deg drug poss
Derek Smith, 39, Fel 5th deg drug poss, MLC wrnt, Fel card fraud, MLC wrnt, Fel DWI
Scott Ridgely, 56, MLC arnt GM DANCO Viol, GM DANCO viol
Jason Bickford, 39, GM 3rd deg DWI, GM DWI
Aaron Summers, 28, Fel 3rd deg aslt, Misd 5th deg aslt, Misd dis cond
Sunday, October 17
Keona Mitchell, 22, MLC wrnt Fel theft
Arnold Belgarde, 41, Fel 5th deg drug poss
Jonathan Jackson, 23,MLC wrnt GM veh reg, Misd DAR
Bobby Kerr, 35, Misd DWI x2, Misd no license, PM speed
Taylor Olson, 21, Misd dom asslt
Monday, October 18
Allison Mitchell, 24, MLC wrnt, Fel card fraud
Destiny Cornwell, 30, MLC wrnt Fel 2nd deg drug sales
Breanna Shermer, 23, MLC wrnt GM 5th deg drug poss
Jasmine Smith, 22, MLC wrnt Fel 5th deg drug poss x2, GM false name, Misd poss need, Misd poss leg drug, Misd CDTP
James White, 47, GM DAC-IPS
Chanda Eagle, 43, MLC wrnt Misd theft
Nicholas Truehart, 28, Misd dom asslt
Tuesday, October 19
Jessica Jacobson, 41, Misd poss hypodermic needle
Francisco Martinez, 30, Fel controlled subs, Fel 5th deg drugs
Wednesday, October 20
Benjamin Garbow, 40, MLC wrrnt, Fel 5th deg drugss, Fel flee in MV, Misd poss need, Misd DAS
Leah Machacek, 35, Fel PV 2nd deg asslt
Ronald Brown, 51, Fel 1st deg DWI, GM DAC-IPS
Nicole Thompkins, 37, GM 5th deg drug poss, Misd no ins
Todd Ferguson, 33, GM DWI operate MV under influence, GM 2nd deg DWI x2, Misd traffic reckless driv
Thursday, October 21
Bruce Anoka, 24, MLC A&D hold, Fel viol NCO
Roy Eagle, 43, MLC A&D hold, Fel 2nd deg asslt
Calvin Holter, 37, MLC wrnt, Misd Dom Asslt, Misd DAR, Misd no ins, Misd DANCO viol
Denitra LaGarde, 41, GM DAC-IPS, PM poss drug para, Misd no POI
Natasha Orsburne, 26, GM test ref, GM DWI
Lucas Schwarzbauer, 33, MLC A&D hold, Fel dom asslt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.