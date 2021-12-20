Sorry, an error occurred.
Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, December 3
Andrew Charlton, 47, MLC wrnt fel theft
Thomas Drumbeater, 53, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, gm traffic dacips
Rosalene Cloud, 45, Cass Co wrnt fel fail to reg por
Deon Fineday, 22, fel danco
Scott Heyer, 37, f sentences-revocation of stay
Simone Potter, 30, Anoka only gm drugs
Todd Quale, 31, fel a&d
Chad Rowlett, 47, fel burg
Stephanie Wagner, 38, gm dom asslt-sub viol, gm danco viol
Saturday, December 4
William Majerus, 66, MLC wrnt misd disord
Anthony Weyaus, 33, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg burg, misd 5th deg asslt
Sunday, December 5
Jonathan Jackson, 23, fel flee in mv, misd drive after ev, misd unreg veh, misd mv reg cancel
Michael Nelson, 35, gm 3rd deg DWI
Monday, December 6
Stevie Beck, 29, MLC wrnt x4 fel theft of mv, misd dom asslt, gm mv tax eva, misd dar, misd no ins, misd dc
Rahama Hussein, 19, fel drugs, misd dom
Raquel Jepson, 32, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Danielle Neumann, 45, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs, gm 5th deg drugs
Trever Reis, 48, GM test ref, gm 3rd deg DWI
Nicholas Schroeder, 26, fel 3rd deg asslt
Tuesday, December 7
Matthew Davis, 39, MLC wrnt x4, fel pred offend, fel poss firearm/ammo, fel felon conv crim of viol, fel flee in mv, fel 2nd deg attp burg, gm obst leg proc
Roberto Gomez-Hernandez, 26, MLC wrnt pv revo of stay
Christopher Schafer, 31, MLC wrnt fel pv theft
Wednesday, December 8
William Potter, 41, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Arnold Belgarde, 41, MLC wrnt misd pv dom asslt
Thursday, December 9
Sebastian Benjamin, 24, MLC wrnt x3, fel drugs 5th deg, misd traffic ins, fel asslt 2nd deg, fel flee in mv, fel theft
Noah Chapman, 44, fel kidnap-confine, fel kidnap, fel csc 3rd deg, fel csc 4th deg
Jeremy Cooksey, 37, MLC wrnt pv fel rec stol prop
Bernadine Dahlstrom, 54, MLC wrnt gm theft
Davis Deyhle, 22, MLC wrnt gm drugs 5th deg, misd pharm ndls
Dominick Elletson, 24, gm DWI 3rd deg
Donovan Johnson, 22, fel contempt of court
Victor Nayquonabe, 35, doc wrnt drugs 3rd drugs
Kimberly Olson, 49, MLC x2, pv fel dom asslt, pv gm asslt 5th deg
Douglas Steele, 56, gm dacips, misd unins veh, misd disp other reg
