Sheriff’s Report

No report at this time

 

Jail Roster

Friday, December 3

Andrew Charlton, 47, MLC wrnt fel theft

Thomas Drumbeater, 53, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, gm traffic dacips

Rosalene Cloud, 45, Cass Co wrnt fel fail to reg por

Deon Fineday, 22, fel danco

Scott Heyer, 37, f sentences-revocation of stay 

Simone Potter, 30, Anoka only gm drugs

Todd Quale, 31, fel a&d

Chad Rowlett, 47, fel burg

Stephanie Wagner, 38, gm dom asslt-sub viol, gm danco viol

Saturday, December 4

William Majerus, 66, MLC wrnt misd disord

Anthony Weyaus, 33, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg burg, misd 5th deg asslt

Sunday, December  5

Jonathan Jackson, 23, fel flee in mv, misd drive after ev, misd unreg veh, misd mv reg cancel

Michael Nelson, 35, gm 3rd deg DWI

Monday, December 6

Stevie Beck, 29, MLC wrnt x4 fel theft of mv, misd dom asslt, gm mv tax eva, misd dar, misd no ins, misd dc

Rahama Hussein, 19, fel drugs, misd dom

Raquel Jepson, 32, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Danielle Neumann, 45, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs, gm 5th deg drugs

Trever Reis, 48, GM test ref, gm 3rd deg DWI

Nicholas Schroeder, 26, fel 3rd deg asslt

Tuesday, December 7

Matthew Davis, 39, MLC wrnt x4, fel pred offend, fel poss firearm/ammo, fel felon conv crim of viol, fel flee in mv, fel 2nd deg attp burg, gm obst leg proc

Roberto Gomez-Hernandez, 26, MLC wrnt pv revo of stay

Christopher Schafer, 31, MLC wrnt fel pv theft

Wednesday, December 8

William Potter, 41, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Arnold Belgarde, 41, MLC wrnt misd pv dom asslt

Thursday, December 9

Sebastian Benjamin, 24, MLC wrnt x3, fel drugs 5th deg, misd traffic ins, fel asslt 2nd deg, fel flee in mv, fel theft

Noah Chapman, 44, fel kidnap-confine, fel kidnap, fel csc 3rd deg, fel csc 4th deg

Jeremy Cooksey, 37, MLC wrnt pv fel rec stol prop

Bernadine Dahlstrom, 54, MLC wrnt gm theft

Davis Deyhle, 22, MLC wrnt gm drugs 5th deg, misd pharm ndls

Dominick Elletson, 24, gm DWI 3rd deg

Donovan Johnson, 22, fel contempt of court

Victor Nayquonabe, 35, doc wrnt drugs 3rd drugs

Kimberly Olson, 49, MLC x2, pv fel dom asslt, pv gm asslt 5th deg

Douglas Steele, 56, gm dacips, misd unins veh, misd disp other reg

