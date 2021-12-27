Sorry, an error occurred.
Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time.
Jail Roster
Friday, December 10
Cheri Birchem, 28, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss, pm drug para, 5th deg drug poss, misd false info to P.O. Timothy Hirchert, 31, fel sent rev, fel sent rev
Damon Solis, 27, MLC a & d hold, fel dom asslt
William Zuest, 43, misd contempt of court
Saturday, December 11
Karri Kegg, 32, MLC wrnt x3, gm false name, gm intro cont, gm 5th deg drug poss, fel pv 5th deg drug poss, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel 3rd deg drug sales
Sunday, December 12
Shaylee Jackson, 29, MLC wrnt x3, gm pv 5th deg driug poss, fel poss ammo, fel gun viol, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm false name to P.O.
Gerald Beaulieu, 49, MLC wrnt x7, misd danco viol, fel 1st deg csc, fel 3rd deg csc, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd danco viol, misd dom asslt x2, misd cdtp, misd danco viol, misd viol nco, misd danco viol, misd flee on foot
Monday, December 13
N.A.
Tuesday, December 14
Ifrah Boyles, 32, HF Brnton Co, fel 5th deg drugs poss, misd false info to P.O.
Joseph Bastedo, 22, DOC wrnt escape
Miranda Burris, 35, MLC wrnt
Ezger Delreal, 42, misd 5th deg asslt
Aaron Krouse, 31, MLC wrnt fel csc 1st deg, fel csc 3rd deg
Faith Monson, 48, Aitkin Co wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Michael Moren, 58, 4th deg drugs, m oper mv under influ x2, m DWI 4th deg, m dar, m fail to show ins
Eron Platt, 46, misd disord, misd asslt
David Smith, 47, MLC wrnt x2 gm dacips, fel DWI, fel DWI, gm dacips, misd tresp, misd pharm poss
Shella Wakanabo, 44, MLC wrnt misd DWI
Wednesday, December 15
Aden Novack, 18, fel dom asslt by strang, misd dam prop
Jared Beamish, 45, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Julie Knudson, 55, MLC wrnt gm DWI
Russell Roberts, 41, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs, misd das
Travis Smith, 42, MLC wrnt x7, fel 5th deg drugs, fel rec stol prop, fel 5th deg drugs x3, gm false name, gm escape from cust, misd tresp
Thursday, December 16
Beverly Kegg, 52, fel disord cond
Franklyn Colebrooke, 48, MLC wrnt 5th deg drugs
Keegan Garcia, 28, MLC wrnt pv gm danco
Michelle Mitchell, 43, MLC wrnt x3, gm dac, misd proof of ins, fel 5th deg drugs x2
