Friday, December 10

Cheri Birchem, 28, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss, pm drug para, 5th deg drug poss, misd false info to P.O. Timothy Hirchert, 31, fel sent rev, fel sent rev 

Damon Solis, 27, MLC a & d hold, fel dom asslt

William Zuest, 43, misd contempt of court

Saturday, December 11

Karri Kegg, 32, MLC wrnt x3, gm false name, gm intro cont, gm 5th deg drug poss, fel pv 5th deg drug poss, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel 3rd deg drug sales

Sunday, December 12

Shaylee Jackson, 29, MLC wrnt x3, gm pv 5th deg driug poss, fel poss ammo, fel gun viol, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm false name to P.O.

Gerald Beaulieu, 49, MLC wrnt x7, misd danco viol, fel 1st deg csc, fel 3rd deg csc, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd danco viol, misd dom asslt x2, misd cdtp, misd danco viol, misd viol nco, misd danco viol, misd flee on foot  

Monday, December 13

N.A.

Tuesday, December 14

Ifrah Boyles, 32, HF Brnton Co, fel 5th deg drugs poss, misd false info to P.O.

Joseph Bastedo, 22, DOC wrnt escape

Miranda Burris, 35, MLC wrnt

Ezger Delreal, 42, misd 5th deg asslt

Aaron Krouse, 31, MLC wrnt fel csc 1st deg, fel csc 3rd deg

Faith Monson, 48, Aitkin Co wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Michael Moren, 58, 4th deg drugs, m oper mv under influ x2, m DWI 4th deg, m dar, m fail to show ins                   

Eron Platt, 46, misd disord, misd asslt

David Smith, 47, MLC wrnt x2 gm dacips, fel DWI, fel DWI, gm dacips, misd tresp, misd pharm poss

Shella Wakanabo, 44, MLC wrnt misd DWI                                                                                  

Wednesday, December 15

Aden Novack, 18, fel dom asslt by strang, misd dam prop

Jared Beamish, 45,  MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Julie Knudson, 55, MLC wrnt gm DWI

Russell Roberts, 41, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs, misd das

Travis Smith, 42, MLC wrnt x7, fel 5th deg drugs, fel rec stol prop, fel 5th deg drugs x3, gm false name, gm escape from cust, misd tresp

Thursday, December 16

Beverly Kegg, 52, fel disord cond

Franklyn Colebrooke, 48, MLC wrnt 5th deg drugs

Keegan Garcia, 28, MLC wrnt pv gm danco

Michelle Mitchell, 43, MLC wrnt x3, gm dac, misd proof of ins, fel 5th deg drugs x2

