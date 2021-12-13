Sheriff’s Report

Jail Roster

Friday, November 26

Christina Boyd, 35, MLC wrnt x 2, fel 5th deg drug poss x3, gm child end, misd poss needle

Lester Franzen, 51, MLC wrnt, fel theft, misd trespass

Scott Williams, 31, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm no insur, misd false info to PO, misd das, misd poss para, misd exp license

Saturday, November 27

Kyle Freeman, 45, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm poss firearm, misd poss para

Nathen Hastings, 32, gm DWI, misd DWI, misd careless driving

Amy Smolak, 50, gm DWI x3, gm dac-ips, misd open bottle

Sunday, November 28

Harmony Boyd, 23, MLC wrnt x3, fel flee in MV, misd das, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd theft

Desiree Taylor, 31, gm DWI x2, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dar

Samantha Rohrich, 30, MLC wrnt, gm P.V. DWI

Monday, November 29

Percy Benjamin, 43, misd dom asslt, misd 5th deg asslt

Michael Gerrard, 35, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd no ins

Julian Kowslowski, 33, MLC wrnt, fel dom asslt

Danielle Olson, 40, gm false name to PO

Damon Solis, 27, MLC wrnt fel dom asslt, fel danco viol

Gerald Elling, 25, MLC commit, misd P.V. DWI

Tuesday, November 30

Devin Vannurden, 36, m dom asslt, m disord cond

Jessica Strassburg, 44, f revoc of stay

Mark Pfaff, 60, DWI 4th deg

Jesus Leal, 41, gm dac, m ign interlock

Amanda Hagen, 35, m pharm poss/control/manf/sell

Dylan Aubid, 26, gm 5th deg drugs

Donovon Edgington, 20, m dom asslt x2, m obstr, m disord cond, m dam to prop 4th deg

Wednesday, December 1

Thomas Boursessa, 48, fel 5th deg drugs, gm dac, Morrison cnty wrnt

Stephanie Wagner, 38, gm danco viol, gm dom asslt sub viol

James Bauer, 49, Benton cty com gm DWI

Danielle Boyd, 35, MLC wrnt x7, misd trespass x6, misd theft

Valerie Boyd, 37, MLC wrnt x3, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, misd dom asslt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss

Waylon Boyd, 29, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg burg x2, misd 5th deg asslt

Alexis Elling, 20, Henn Cty wrnt, gm interfere with 911 call

Loran Feather, 44, MLC wrnt fel P.V. 3rd deg asslt

Deanna Gaitlin, 45, gm test refusal

Jordan Garbow, 24, MLC wrnt x3 fel 2nd deg csc x5, fel 4th deg csc, fel 2nd deg asslt, gm obst, misd cdtp

Jesse Guggisberg, 42, MLC wrnt fel rec stolen prop

Samual Holmes, 33, fel dom asslt, fel threats, gm dom asslt

Keaona Mitchell, 22, MLC wrnt x6 fel cdtp, misd flee on foot, misd undrage consump, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, fwl check forg, gm false name x2

Emily Premo, 40, gm child endang

Curtis Reeves, 31, gm 2nd deg DWI, misd DWI, misd open bot, pm use of phone

Richard Schwinn, 61, fel poss amo x2, fel flee in MV, fel contr sub, misd flee on foot, misd MV reg, misd obs leg

Thursday, December 2

Jeremy Smith, 37, MLC wrnt misd fail to pay child supp

Dean Stately, 31, MLC wrnt fel P.V. 3rd deg asslt

Jamie Zabolski, 30, misd right of way

