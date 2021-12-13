Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, November 26
Christina Boyd, 35, MLC wrnt x 2, fel 5th deg drug poss x3, gm child end, misd poss needle
Lester Franzen, 51, MLC wrnt, fel theft, misd trespass
Scott Williams, 31, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm no insur, misd false info to PO, misd das, misd poss para, misd exp license
Saturday, November 27
Kyle Freeman, 45, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm poss firearm, misd poss para
Nathen Hastings, 32, gm DWI, misd DWI, misd careless driving
Amy Smolak, 50, gm DWI x3, gm dac-ips, misd open bottle
Sunday, November 28
Harmony Boyd, 23, MLC wrnt x3, fel flee in MV, misd das, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd theft
Desiree Taylor, 31, gm DWI x2, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dar
Samantha Rohrich, 30, MLC wrnt, gm P.V. DWI
Monday, November 29
Percy Benjamin, 43, misd dom asslt, misd 5th deg asslt
Michael Gerrard, 35, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd no ins
Julian Kowslowski, 33, MLC wrnt, fel dom asslt
Danielle Olson, 40, gm false name to PO
Damon Solis, 27, MLC wrnt fel dom asslt, fel danco viol
Gerald Elling, 25, MLC commit, misd P.V. DWI
Tuesday, November 30
Devin Vannurden, 36, m dom asslt, m disord cond
Jessica Strassburg, 44, f revoc of stay
Mark Pfaff, 60, DWI 4th deg
Jesus Leal, 41, gm dac, m ign interlock
Amanda Hagen, 35, m pharm poss/control/manf/sell
Dylan Aubid, 26, gm 5th deg drugs
Donovon Edgington, 20, m dom asslt x2, m obstr, m disord cond, m dam to prop 4th deg
Wednesday, December 1
Thomas Boursessa, 48, fel 5th deg drugs, gm dac, Morrison cnty wrnt
Stephanie Wagner, 38, gm danco viol, gm dom asslt sub viol
James Bauer, 49, Benton cty com gm DWI
Danielle Boyd, 35, MLC wrnt x7, misd trespass x6, misd theft
Valerie Boyd, 37, MLC wrnt x3, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, misd dom asslt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss
Waylon Boyd, 29, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg burg x2, misd 5th deg asslt
Alexis Elling, 20, Henn Cty wrnt, gm interfere with 911 call
Loran Feather, 44, MLC wrnt fel P.V. 3rd deg asslt
Deanna Gaitlin, 45, gm test refusal
Jordan Garbow, 24, MLC wrnt x3 fel 2nd deg csc x5, fel 4th deg csc, fel 2nd deg asslt, gm obst, misd cdtp
Jesse Guggisberg, 42, MLC wrnt fel rec stolen prop
Samual Holmes, 33, fel dom asslt, fel threats, gm dom asslt
Keaona Mitchell, 22, MLC wrnt x6 fel cdtp, misd flee on foot, misd undrage consump, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, fwl check forg, gm false name x2
Emily Premo, 40, gm child endang
Curtis Reeves, 31, gm 2nd deg DWI, misd DWI, misd open bot, pm use of phone
Richard Schwinn, 61, fel poss amo x2, fel flee in MV, fel contr sub, misd flee on foot, misd MV reg, misd obs leg
Thursday, December 2
Jeremy Smith, 37, MLC wrnt misd fail to pay child supp
Dean Stately, 31, MLC wrnt fel P.V. 3rd deg asslt
Jamie Zabolski, 30, misd right of way
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.