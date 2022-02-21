Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, February 4
Mathew Chapel, 29, a & d hold fel rev of stay
Laura Neumann, 43, Chisago Co wrnt misd dom asslt
Andrew Phillips, 33, gm danco
Saturday, February 5
N.A.
Sunday, February 6
Cole Erickson, 21, MLC wrnt misd theft
Brandon Larsen, 44, gm dac, misd unins veh, misd open bot
Clinton Smith, 25, fel 5th deg drugs
Monday, February 7
Thomas Mcintosh, 34, MLC wrnt, gm 5th deg drugs, misd dwi
Brandi Ramirez, 40, hf Benton Co, fel 5th deg drugs, misd dwi
Jodie Vankempen, 42, MLC wrnt, gm theft, fel 5th deg drugs
Justin Anderson, 23, MLC wrnt, gm no proof of ins, misd dar
Askley Nickaboine, 30, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Derek Shingobe, 18, MLC wrnt x2, gm 4th deg burg, fel 5th deg asslt
Christopher Carlson, 34, gm dom asslt
Jenell Hortian, 58, gm 5th deg drugs, misd dwi
Tuesday, February 8
Nicholas Barrow, 25, MLC wrnt gm theft (pv)
Devon Block, 26, Benton Co wrnt, misd fleeing, fel danco
Dillon Harrison, 26, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg asslt (pv)
Floyd Josie, 70, gm dac
Lavae OOthoudt, 40, gm dwi x3, gm 2nd deg dwi, mis dar, gm refuse test, Cass Co wrnt
Heather Ostrowski, 51, MLC wrnt misd theft
Kelly Pikula, 42, MLC wrnt, gm 5th deg drugs, fel 3rd deg drug sales
Derek Remer, 32, MLC wrnt, gm false name, gm mv reg, gm dac x2
Wednesday, February 9
Tony Rieschl, 60, fel 1st deg drug sales
Jeremiah Rivers, 32, MLC wrnt fel threats of viol (pv)
Charles Shingobe, 23, MLC wrnt x3, fel dom asslt x2, fel 5th deg asslt, fel aid/abet dem asslt, fel aid/abet 5th deg asslt, fel nco viol, Crow Wing Co wrnt, fel nco viol, Morrison Co wrnt, misd dar
Thursday, February 10
Brittany Crapsner, 35, misd dom asslt
Falicia Mitchell, 27, misd trespass
Christopher Woods, 34, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg burg, fel theft
