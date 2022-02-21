Sheriff’s Report

No report at this time

 

Jail Roster

Friday, February 4

Mathew Chapel, 29, a & d hold fel rev of stay

Laura Neumann, 43, Chisago Co wrnt misd dom asslt

Andrew Phillips, 33, gm danco

Saturday, February 5

N.A.

Sunday, February 6

Cole Erickson, 21, MLC wrnt misd theft

Brandon Larsen, 44, gm dac, misd unins veh, misd open bot

Clinton Smith, 25, fel 5th deg drugs

Monday, February 7 

Thomas Mcintosh, 34, MLC wrnt, gm 5th deg drugs, misd dwi

Brandi Ramirez, 40, hf Benton Co, fel 5th deg drugs, misd dwi

Jodie Vankempen, 42, MLC wrnt, gm theft, fel 5th deg drugs

Justin Anderson, 23, MLC wrnt, gm no proof of ins, misd dar

Askley Nickaboine, 30, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Derek Shingobe, 18, MLC wrnt x2, gm 4th deg burg, fel 5th deg asslt

Christopher Carlson, 34, gm dom asslt

Jenell Hortian, 58, gm 5th deg drugs, misd dwi

Tuesday, February 8

Nicholas Barrow, 25, MLC wrnt gm theft (pv)

Devon Block, 26, Benton Co wrnt, misd fleeing, fel danco

Dillon Harrison, 26, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg asslt (pv)

Floyd Josie, 70, gm dac

Lavae OOthoudt, 40, gm dwi x3, gm 2nd deg dwi, mis dar, gm refuse test, Cass Co wrnt

Heather Ostrowski, 51, MLC wrnt misd theft

Kelly Pikula, 42, MLC wrnt, gm 5th deg drugs, fel 3rd deg drug sales

Derek Remer, 32, MLC wrnt, gm false name, gm mv reg, gm dac x2

Wednesday, February 9

Tony Rieschl, 60, fel 1st deg drug sales

Jeremiah Rivers, 32, MLC wrnt fel threats of viol (pv)

Charles Shingobe, 23, MLC wrnt x3, fel dom asslt x2, fel 5th deg asslt, fel aid/abet dem asslt, fel aid/abet 5th deg asslt, fel nco viol, Crow Wing Co wrnt, fel nco viol, Morrison Co wrnt, misd dar

Thursday, February 10

Brittany Crapsner, 35, misd dom asslt

Falicia Mitchell, 27, misd trespass

Christopher Woods, 34, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg burg, fel theft

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.