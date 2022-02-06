Sheriff’s Report

Jail Roster

Friday, January 21

Shawntae Bruers, 22, hf Itasca, fel rev of stay x2

Rayna Gahbow, 38, MLC wrnt x2, fel 3rd deg drugs, fel 2nd deg burg, fel stalking, fel theft, fel 1st deg cdtp, gm cont to delinq, misd obst leg  pro, fel no cont order

Brandie Grauman, 25, hf Itasca, gm cont of court

Logan Hebeisen, 27, misd fleeing, gm 4th deg burg, misd tamper w/mv, misd obst, gm 3rd deg dwi

Brittany Hecomovich, 23, hf Itasca Co fel 5th deg drugs x2, misd 4th deg dwi

Darrell Kent, 52, fel dom asslt

Kenneth Lanham, 47, hf Itasca Co, fel 1st deg cdtp

Eric Reddinger, 46, fel 5th deg drugs, misd obst, pm small amount of thc

Daniel Reeves, 19, MLC wrnt misd trespass

Nadonis Smith, 28, MLC wrnt gm rev of stay

Damian Zornes, 32, hf Itasca Co, fel 5th deg drugs

Saturday, January 22

Phillip Harrington, 29, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg drugs, Crow Wing Co wrnt fel burg

Colin Warren, 28, misd dom asslt

Jamie Zabloski, 30, gm trespass

Sunday, January 23

Charles Dietzen, 65, fel 5th deg drugs, gm das, fel mv reg cancellation

Scott Heise, 49, gm driving rest alc, misd 4th deg dwi

Scott Austin, 25, gm dwi

Monday, January 24

Tuesday January 25

Matthew Chapel, 29, fel danco x3

Cass Anoka, 30, MLC wrnt x5, misd trespass x3, misd poss stolen check, misd needle poss, misd 4th deg cdtp, misd theft x2

Falicia Mitchell, 27, misd trespass

Haley Warren, 25, fel 2nd deg drugs poss

Wednesday, January 26

Eric Tadych, 30, gm refuse chem test, gm 2nd deg dwi, gm dwi

Jessie Tolmie, 28, fel 2nd deg drug poss

NaTimothy Olson, 42, MLC wrnt x2, fel poss firearm, fel 5th deg drugs, fel 1st deg drug sales x2, fel rec stolen prop, gm false name, misd obstr leg pro

Thursday, January 27

Zachary Rawls, 36, gm dwi

