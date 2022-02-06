Sorry, an error occurred.
Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, January 21
Shawntae Bruers, 22, hf Itasca, fel rev of stay x2
Rayna Gahbow, 38, MLC wrnt x2, fel 3rd deg drugs, fel 2nd deg burg, fel stalking, fel theft, fel 1st deg cdtp, gm cont to delinq, misd obst leg pro, fel no cont order
Brandie Grauman, 25, hf Itasca, gm cont of court
Logan Hebeisen, 27, misd fleeing, gm 4th deg burg, misd tamper w/mv, misd obst, gm 3rd deg dwi
Brittany Hecomovich, 23, hf Itasca Co fel 5th deg drugs x2, misd 4th deg dwi
Darrell Kent, 52, fel dom asslt
Kenneth Lanham, 47, hf Itasca Co, fel 1st deg cdtp
Eric Reddinger, 46, fel 5th deg drugs, misd obst, pm small amount of thc
Daniel Reeves, 19, MLC wrnt misd trespass
Nadonis Smith, 28, MLC wrnt gm rev of stay
Damian Zornes, 32, hf Itasca Co, fel 5th deg drugs
Saturday, January 22
Phillip Harrington, 29, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg drugs, Crow Wing Co wrnt fel burg
Colin Warren, 28, misd dom asslt
Jamie Zabloski, 30, gm trespass
Sunday, January 23
Charles Dietzen, 65, fel 5th deg drugs, gm das, fel mv reg cancellation
Scott Heise, 49, gm driving rest alc, misd 4th deg dwi
Scott Austin, 25, gm dwi
Monday, January 24
N.A.
Tuesday January 25
Matthew Chapel, 29, fel danco x3
Cass Anoka, 30, MLC wrnt x5, misd trespass x3, misd poss stolen check, misd needle poss, misd 4th deg cdtp, misd theft x2
Falicia Mitchell, 27, misd trespass
Haley Warren, 25, fel 2nd deg drugs poss
Wednesday, January 26
Eric Tadych, 30, gm refuse chem test, gm 2nd deg dwi, gm dwi
Jessie Tolmie, 28, fel 2nd deg drug poss
NaTimothy Olson, 42, MLC wrnt x2, fel poss firearm, fel 5th deg drugs, fel 1st deg drug sales x2, fel rec stolen prop, gm false name, misd obstr leg pro
Thursday, January 27
Zachary Rawls, 36, gm dwi
