Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, February 11
Troy Payton, 24, MLC wrnt, fel poss ammo, Henn Co wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs
Christopher Schafer, 31, MLC wrnt fel theft
Bryan Smith, 34, MLC wrnt x2, gm no proof of ins, misd dar, misd fail to yield, misd theft, Henn Co wrnt fel drugs, Anoka Co wrnt fel robb
Amelia Benjamin, 18, MLC wrnt x2, gm 3rd deg cdtp, misd dom asslt
Kelsey Blalock, 28, gm 5th deg drugs, misd 4th deg dwi, pm poss small amount marijuana
Roberto Gomez-Hernandez, 26, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs
Lawrence Guy, 30, gm dwi operate vehicle, gm 2nd deg dwi x2, mis dar
David Johnson, 52, gm dac, misd fail to provide veh reg
Lance Sauber, 34, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd danco
Karen Sam, 29, MLC wrnt x3, 4th deg fel asslt, gm escape cust, misd obstruc leg pro, misd trespass
Saturday, February 12
Jona Fineday, 41, misd dom asslt
Falicia Mitchell, 27, misd trespass x2
Raelie Rodrigues, 18, hf Benton, misd dwi
Shawna Thompsen, 42, hf Benton gm dwi
Sunday, February 13
Weston Neumann, 34, Meeker Co wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs, Mcleod Co fel fail to comply
Nathan Hasting, 31, MLC wrnt gm 2nd deg dwi x2, misd careless driving
Jenell Hortian, 58, misd 4th deg dwi, gm dwi test refuse, misd drugs
Pernell Redday, 46, MLC wrnt x4, 1st deg fel burg, misd dom abuse x2, gm drugs 5th deg, gm dwi, gm dwi refusal, misd danco
Monday, February 14
Stevie Beck, 30, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt
Joshua Wandersee, 43, fel danco
Shaylee Weous, 34, MLC wrnt, 1st deg fel damage, 5th deg misd asslt
Tuesday, February 15
Jonathan Jackson, 23, MLC wrnt fel flee
Bradley Chapin, 35, misd dom asslt
Wednesday, February 16
Jonah Anderson, 51, misd danco
Rhonda Block, 49, hf Benton Co gm dwi
Chad Hummel, 54, MLC wrnt fel stalking, fel harass
Micah Norby, 29, MLC wrnt gm theft
Joseph Green, 29, misd danco
Warren Haley, 25, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs, misd dar
Thursday, February 17
Gabriel Chips, 27, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Falicia Mitchell, 27, gm 5th deg drugs, misd trespass, Crow Wing Co wrnt, misd dwi
Breanna Shermer, 24, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs
