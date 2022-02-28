Sheriff’s Report

No report at this time

 

Jail Roster

Friday, February 11

Troy Payton, 24, MLC wrnt, fel poss ammo, Henn Co wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs

Christopher Schafer, 31, MLC wrnt fel theft

Bryan Smith, 34, MLC wrnt x2, gm no proof of ins, misd dar, misd fail to yield, misd theft, Henn Co wrnt fel drugs, Anoka Co wrnt fel robb

Amelia Benjamin, 18, MLC wrnt x2, gm 3rd deg cdtp, misd dom asslt

Kelsey Blalock, 28, gm 5th deg drugs, misd 4th deg dwi, pm poss small amount marijuana

Roberto Gomez-Hernandez, 26, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs

Lawrence Guy, 30, gm dwi operate vehicle, gm 2nd deg dwi x2, mis dar

David Johnson, 52, gm dac, misd fail to provide veh reg

Lance Sauber, 34, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd danco

Karen Sam, 29, MLC wrnt x3, 4th deg fel asslt, gm escape cust, misd obstruc leg pro, misd trespass

Saturday, February 12

Jona Fineday, 41, misd dom asslt 

Falicia Mitchell, 27, misd trespass x2

Raelie Rodrigues, 18, hf Benton, misd dwi

Shawna Thompsen, 42, hf Benton gm dwi

Sunday, February 13

Weston Neumann, 34, Meeker Co wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs, Mcleod Co fel fail to comply

Nathan Hasting, 31, MLC wrnt gm 2nd deg dwi x2, misd careless driving

Jenell Hortian, 58, misd 4th deg dwi, gm dwi test refuse, misd drugs

Pernell Redday, 46, MLC wrnt x4, 1st deg fel burg, misd dom abuse x2, gm drugs 5th deg, gm dwi, gm dwi refusal, misd danco

 Monday, February 14 

Stevie Beck, 30, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt 

Joshua Wandersee, 43, fel danco

Shaylee Weous, 34, MLC wrnt, 1st deg fel damage, 5th deg misd asslt

Tuesday, February 15

Jonathan Jackson, 23, MLC wrnt fel flee 

Bradley Chapin, 35, misd dom asslt

Wednesday, February 16

Jonah Anderson, 51, misd danco

Rhonda Block, 49, hf Benton Co gm dwi

Chad Hummel, 54, MLC wrnt fel stalking, fel harass

Micah Norby, 29, MLC wrnt gm theft

Joseph Green, 29, misd danco

Warren Haley, 25, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs, misd dar

Thursday, February 17

Gabriel Chips, 27, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Falicia Mitchell, 27, gm 5th deg drugs, misd trespass, Crow Wing Co wrnt, misd dwi

Breanna Shermer, 24, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs

