Jail Roster

Friday, January 28

Rayna Gahbow, 22, dac

Jamie Gonzalez, 28, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs, gm give false name, misd driv without valid lic 

Saturday, January 29

Franklin Caruche, 21, misd dom asslt 

Anthony Palmer, 77, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel threats of viol

Sunday, January 30

De’marcus Barnes, 28, a & d hold, fel rev of stay

Zachary Blum, 26, misd 4th deg dwi, misd dang weap poss

Bradley Chapin, 35, MLC wrnt x2, gm mvr int to escape tax, gm 5th deg drugs, misd obst leg pro

Monday, January 31 

Christina Boyd, 35, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x3, gm child endang

Karen Deitrich, 47, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, pm drug para poss

Benjamin Garbow, 41, MLC wrnt x5, fel fleeing, misd das x3, fel 5th deg drugd, gm 5th deg drug poss, gm mv reg, misd no proof of ins

Wanda Nickaboine, 56, gm 5th deg drugs, misd dar

Julia Sam, 32, MN doc a & d hold, fel rev of stay

Ruben Taylor, 28, MLC wrnt x2, fel theft, misd neddle poss

Nathan Volk, 35, MLC wrnt fel harass, fel threats of violence

Tuesday, February 1

Joseph Nickaboine, 56, gm not eligible for driver, gm 5th deg drugs, fel poss ammo/firearm

Gabriel Sproessig, 23, MLC wrnt, p.v. misd dom asslt

Wednesday, February 2

Todd Quale, 31, a & d hold, fel rev of stay

Renee Gale, 36, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs

Daniel Karsjens, 35, 1st deg csc

Leah Meyer, 39, MLC wrnt x2, gm dom asslt x5,  gm danco, gm 4th deg asslt

Jeffrey Nordby, 53, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Deserae Thayer, 29, MLC wrnt misd 4th deg dam to prop 

Tuesday, February 3

Zachary Rawls, 36, gm dwi

Darius Handy, 29, misd drug poss

Zachary Moose, 23, MLC wrnt misd dar

Pamela Poissant, 32, hf Benton Co fel dwi

Iris Smoley, 69, hf Benton Co fel dwi

