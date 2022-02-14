Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, January 28
Rayna Gahbow, 22, dac
Jamie Gonzalez, 28, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs, gm give false name, misd driv without valid lic
Saturday, January 29
Franklin Caruche, 21, misd dom asslt
Anthony Palmer, 77, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel threats of viol
Sunday, January 30
De’marcus Barnes, 28, a & d hold, fel rev of stay
Zachary Blum, 26, misd 4th deg dwi, misd dang weap poss
Bradley Chapin, 35, MLC wrnt x2, gm mvr int to escape tax, gm 5th deg drugs, misd obst leg pro
Monday, January 31
Christina Boyd, 35, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x3, gm child endang
Karen Deitrich, 47, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, pm drug para poss
Benjamin Garbow, 41, MLC wrnt x5, fel fleeing, misd das x3, fel 5th deg drugd, gm 5th deg drug poss, gm mv reg, misd no proof of ins
Wanda Nickaboine, 56, gm 5th deg drugs, misd dar
Julia Sam, 32, MN doc a & d hold, fel rev of stay
Ruben Taylor, 28, MLC wrnt x2, fel theft, misd neddle poss
Nathan Volk, 35, MLC wrnt fel harass, fel threats of violence
Tuesday, February 1
Joseph Nickaboine, 56, gm not eligible for driver, gm 5th deg drugs, fel poss ammo/firearm
Gabriel Sproessig, 23, MLC wrnt, p.v. misd dom asslt
Wednesday, February 2
Todd Quale, 31, a & d hold, fel rev of stay
Renee Gale, 36, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs
Daniel Karsjens, 35, 1st deg csc
Leah Meyer, 39, MLC wrnt x2, gm dom asslt x5, gm danco, gm 4th deg asslt
Jeffrey Nordby, 53, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Deserae Thayer, 29, MLC wrnt misd 4th deg dam to prop
Tuesday, February 3
Zachary Rawls, 36, gm dwi
Darius Handy, 29, misd drug poss
Zachary Moose, 23, MLC wrnt misd dar
Pamela Poissant, 32, hf Benton Co fel dwi
Iris Smoley, 69, hf Benton Co fel dwi
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.